Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev Updates From Blackhawks Practice

The Chicago Blackhawks were humbled by the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. That kicked off a six-game road trip that will include some incredibly difficult games.

The next one will come against the back-to-back Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, who are not off to the best start to 2024-25 (by their standard).

On Friday, the Blackhawks practiced in Edmonton ahead of their game that will take place on Saturday. Jason Dickinson, who left the Winnipeg game with an injury, was absent from the skate. Head coach Jeff Blashill did admit that he aggravated his shoulder injury from earlier in the season.

Ilya Mikheyev, however, did skate at practice. He was at practice in Winnipeg as well, but he didn't take warmups and ultimately missed the game. Saturday will be more telling in terms of whether or not he'll be good to go for the Oilers game.

If Mikheyev is good to go, expect him to play on the third line with Ryan Donato and Colton Dach. The question will then be, if Dickinson can't go, and they go with 11/7 again, is it Landon Slaggert or Sam Lafferty who watches from the press box? There is also the possibility that they both play, and one of the defenseman finally takes a rest.

Saturday morning's skate will also make it known who the starting goaltender is going to be. Going up against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and a motivated Oilers team is not going to be an easy challenge for the Blackhawks, so dressing the best possible lineup would be in their best interest.

