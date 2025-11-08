Jeff Blashill Provides Positive Injury Update On Frank Nazar

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4-0. Connor Bedard had four points, Tyler Bertuzzi scored two more goals, and Spencer Knight earned a shutout.

However, it wasn’t all great for the Blackhawks. They lost Frank Nazar to injury in the first period. Joel Farabee of the Flames made a strange play that led to Nazar falling awkwardly. Farabee had to respond to this action with a fight against Colton Dach.

Nazar did not return to the game, as the Blackhawks announced ahead of the start of the second period.

After the game was over, when asked about it, Jeff Blashill gave what is considered to be a positive update on the up-and-coming star forward. Blashill called Nazar’s injury day-to-day and didn’t rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

If Nazar misses one game or no games, that would be a huge win for the Blackhawks. He is one of their leaders when it comes to offense, defense, and special teams. Few forwards on the team help their team in all three zones more than Nazar.

As more updates are made available on the coming day, The Hockey News will have updates.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.