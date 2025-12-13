Jeff Blashill Provides Tough Update On Connor Bedard's Injury Status

On Friday night, the Chicago Blackhawks paid their second and final visit of the season to the St. Louis Blues. After an 8-3 victory on October 15th, the Blues responded with a 3-2 victory this time around.

On the final play of the game, while the Blackhawks were desperately trying to tie the game and force overtime, Bedard was injured. He left the ice quickly and appeared to be in some serious pain.

Connor Bedard Injures Himself On Final Play Of Blackhawks' 3-2 Loss To Blues

The Chicago Blackhawks were unable to start a winning streak again. This time, they lost to the St. Louis Blues.

After the game, head coach Jeff Blashill provided a quick update on Bedard. According to Blashill, Bedard will not suit up on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings.

He also added that another update will be provided on Monday. Blashill gave his opinion that the play that injured Bedard was a "freak accident".

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.