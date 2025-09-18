Kyle Davidson Gives Injury Updates On Day One Of Training Camp

When the Chicago Blackhawks took the ice for day one of training camp, all but four players were accounted for. Laurent Brossoit, AJ Spellacy, Ty Henry, and Jack Pridham were the men missing.

General Manager Kyle Davidson spoke to the media on day one and gave updates on all four players and their status moving forward.

First, goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who didn't play a single game for the Blackhawks last year, had offseason hip surgery and is expected to be out long-term again. Only time will tell if he ever suits up in a Blackhawks sweater at this point.

AJ Spellacy, who was banged up during the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase, is going to be gone for 7-10 days due to a shoulder injury. It is not expected to be a long-term issue.

Jack Pridham, who has an infection, is only day-to-day with an infection, according to Davidson. It seems as if the long-term worry is low for both Pridham and Spellacy.

Ty Henry, who hurt his knee during training camp practice, is going to have surgery to repair the injury, which should keep him out for a long time. After the surgery, a clearer timeline will be available.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.