Lack Of Execution Sinks Blackhawks As Kraken Top Them 3-1

The Chicago Blackhawks won their first-ever game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, but they are now 0-5-1 since.

This comes after a defeat on Monday night. This was Chicago's third straight loss, which is also an 0-2-1 start to the longest road trip of the season. Following a strong start to the new year, this trip is sinking them a little bit.

The first period was scoreless, but the Kraken got out to a 2-0 lead in the middle frame, which would last all the way through the second intermission.

In the third period, the Blackhawks finally got on the board to make it a game. Connor Bedard's effort and speed were on full display, as he made a strong chip play along the wall to find Andre Burakovsky, who was all alone in front for the shot, and he didn't miss.

Burakovsky's marker made it three straight games with a goal. It also extended Bedard's point streak to five games, and he has nine points in those five games.

From there, the Blackhawks continued to have their chances, but a Frank Nazar mishap in the neutral zone led to a two-on-one for Seattle. On this play, Jordan Eberle didn't miss his chance to put the Hawks away for the night. The 3-1 score stood as the final, despite two attempts at a goalie goal for Joey Daccord, who made 29 saves on 30 shots.

Arvid Soderblom did his job in this game. As the backup, he doesn't get the chance to get in any kind of rhythm, he just has to be ready when his name is called. He made 21 saves on 24 shots, but you can't win when you only score one goal.

B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) on X

Daccord tried to go for a goalie goal TWICE at the end 😭😭

Lack Of Execution

The Blackhawks had the shot advantage in this game, outshooting Seattle 30-24. Things evened up slightly in the third period, as the Blackhawks were leading that category 24-15 after two periods.

A lack of execution sunk the Blackhawks. Not only did they outshoot them, but they also outpossessed them. Seattle found a way to continue blocking shots and getting sticks in the lanes, but the Blackhawks were not able to adjust at any point.

The Blackhawks also had a major issue with missing the net. Although Daccord saw 30 shots, not many of them were of the grade-A variety, and it should have been a lot more based on the possession advantage that the Blackhawks had.

Going forward, they'd be better served making sure that they are smarter with their shot selection, especially if they have the puck as often as they did. Perimeter chances are not usually going to work out well in the NHL. Goalies are too good.

Oliver Moore

Oliver Moore made his NHL season debut after nine games to start the year in the AHL. In the first period, Moore was Chicago's best skater. Even throughout the rest of the game, his speed was noticeable as he attempted to create chances.

Moore's role will expand once he gets increased NHL time. He wasn't on the penalty kill, despite being an outstanding penalty-kill player. The Rockford IceHogs run a different PK system, and Jeff Blashill wants to get him in a practice to learn his system before he throws him to the wolves.

The speed that Moore possesses is going to be mentioned on a loop for a long time. It's his number one asset for everything he does on the ice. It won't take long before he starts impacting the scoresheet with regularity. The chances in his first NHL game of the season were an indicator of what's to come.

Watch The Blackhawks Goal

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

Andre Burakovsky has goals in three straight games🔥

Next Up For Chicago

The Chicago Blackhawks are halfway done with the longest road trip of the season. Next up is a trip to Connor Bedard's home town where they will face the Vancouver Canucks for the second time this season. That will take place in British Columbia on Wednesday night.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.