Laurent Brossoit Clears Waivers, Sent Back to Rockford IceHogs

On Monday, the Chicago Blackhawks put Laurent Brossoit on waivers. If he were claimed, that would allow him to play somewhere else.

However, he was not and will report to the Rockford IceHogs. This transaction will make it easier for the Blackhawks to find a trade partner for Brossoit.

Now that Brossoit has cleared waivers, the acquiring team could put him in the AHL if they feel it is necessary for the time being. If their eventual goal is for him to become their NHL backup, that would be ideal for Brossoit.

If a team had claimed him, he would have had to stay on their NHL roster for at least 30 days. With him not playing an NHL game in over two years, there is obvious hesitation.

Either way, this will allow him to continue playing games and regain his form. So far, he's played well in his return to pro hockey.

The Blackhawks signed Brossoit ahead of the 2024-25 season with the intention of having him help stabilize the position. However, while he was hurt, they traded for Spencer Knight, and he became the number one right away. With Arvid Soderblom and Drew Commesso as backup options in the coming years, the need for Brossoit is no longer there.

