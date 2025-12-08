Marek Vanacker Snubbed By Hockey Canada For World Junior Championships

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Marek Vanacker, who is leading the OHL in scoring and is on pace for over 60 goals, was left off the training camp roster for Team Canada's World Junior Championships team. This is the biggest snub of any non-NHL player eligible.

Sacha Boisvert was also left off, but he has dealt with injuries. He is one of their best players, but it makes more sense to leave him off than Vanacker, who has been dominating this year.

Despite this snub, Canada is one of the favorites to win the Gold Medal after a couple of down years. There is a lot of talent that they have available to them; it's just a curious decision to leave Vanacker off, who is having a stellar year.

Draft-eligible prospects like Gavin McKenna and Keaton Verhoeff will generate a ton of hype, while drafted players like Zayne Parekh, Jett Luchanko, Michael Misa, Braeden Coots, and Michael Hage, among others, will drive the bus.

There is still more cutting that will take place to their training camp roster, but the initial group being invited is strong even without Vanacker, who may have been one of their most productive players.

