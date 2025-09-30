NHL Insider Suggests That Blackhawks May Trade Lukas Reichel Before 2025-26 Begins

The Chicago Blackhawks have a few forwards fighting for that final spot on the opening night roster when they team plays the Florida Panthers in Sunrise.

One of those forwards for all of camp has appeared to be Lukas Reichel. However, a new report suggests that he may not even make it to next week in the organization.

CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) on X

Full response today from @frank_seravalli on a question about Lukas Reichel’s future in Chicago (🎥 @BR_OpenIce)

NHL insider Frank Seravalli said on his Bleacher Report Open Ice show that the Blackhawks have been trying to shop Reichel actively.

He made sure to mention that the Blackhawks would like to have this deal done before the season begins. They aren't likely to get a big return for the former first-round pick, but they are looking to move him nonetheless.

Reichel is a supremely talented forward who can create offense because of his natural tools, but he hasn't been able to put it together in the NHL on a consistent basis. While he still has value, the Blackhawks want to move him before he has none.

With the talent that Reichel has, a different situation could work out well for him. If he went to a team with playoff aspirations, you might see him take a step in his development. A change of scenery has worked for players in the past.

What will the Blackhawks do if he is moved out in terms of replacing the void? Well, guys like Landon Slaggert, Colton Dach, Oliver Moore, and Ryan Greene are all competing for long-term positions on the team as well. There is no shortage of players looking for an opportunity at this time.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.