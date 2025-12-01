Nick Lardis' Domination With IceHogs Continues In Win Over Admirals

It is hard to stick out as a prospect in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. There have been so many good ones over the last handful of years, and many of them are already making their mark on the NHL roster.

Down in the AHL, Nick Lardis is doing everything he can to earn his first career NHL call-up. After scoring 71 goals for the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL last season, he came into this year looking to translate that success to pro hockey.

Lardis was impressive in training camp and during the preseason, but due to his status in the organization, combined with the limited roster space, he was assigned to the AHL to start the year with the Rockford IceHogs.

The questions of his success in major-junior translating to pro hockey have been answered. He has been incredible with the Hogs. After his three-point performance against the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday, he now has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 20 games played.

When down 1-0, Lardis made a great play that led to Joey Anderson tying the game. That 1-1 score held into the third period. It was then Nick Lardis who scored a power play goal to give the Hogs their first lead of the game. He later scored his second of the game to make it 3-1.

Milwaukee added a second goal before the game was over, but Rockford held on to win 3-2. Lardis decided to take over again and lead his team to victory.

Watch Every Nick Lardis Point

Next Up For Nick Lardis

Nick Lardis and the Rockford IceHogs take on the Colorado Eagles on Friday, December 5th at 7 PM CT. This will take place at the BMO Center in Rockford. Eventually, especially if he keeps up his point-per-game pace, Lardis will get to make his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks.

