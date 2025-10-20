Nick Lardis Named "AHL Player Of The Week" After Stretch Of Dominance

The Rockford IceHogs played three games last week. In those games, their best player was Chicago Blackhawks prospect, Nick Lardis.

Big things are expected for Lardis, who scored 71 goals in the OHL last season as a member of the Brantford Bulldogs. This year, the goal was to see how well he can translate success to the pro game. So far, in the AHL, he's been spectacular.

Over that stretch of three games played last week, Lardis earned himself the honor of "AHL Player of the Week". He had two goals and five assists for seven points in those games, which now has him on top of the AHL's scoring lead.

It didn't take Lardis more than two games to get his feet under him this season. He didn't make the Blackhawks out of camp, but it won't be long before he is called up to the NHL to make his debut.

For now, the Blackhawks will keep him down there so he can continue developing into a pro style player. He won't dominate in the AHL or NHL as much as he did in the OHL, but the tools are there for him to be an above average offensive producer.

Lardis seems to be building on all of his previous successes. He knows that his OHL accomplishments mean nothing in pro hockey, but those numbers from Brantford are a reflection of his talent. He's now working on using that to his advantage on pro ice.

