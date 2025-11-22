Nick Lardis Scores Twice For IceHogs, Could Be Next Man Up To Blackhawks

Nick Lardis had been out of the Rockford IceHogs lineup for a few games due to injury. There was some speculation that it could be because of his first NHL call-up, but an actual injury was the reason.

Lardis returned to the lineup on Friday and made an immediate impact. He scored two goals in their 2-0 comeback win over the Texas Stars. Both goals came in the third period.

Late in the third, Kevin Korchinski took a penalty, but Nolan Allan scored a short-handed goal to take the lead for the first time. The Stars, however, didn't go quietly after relinquishing the lead. They tied it back up with 1:27 remaining in regulation to force overtime.

It was in the free hockey period that Aidan Thompson gave the IceHogs the 4-3 victory. Rockford hasn't had the best start to the season, but this is the type of victory that can spark a winning streak.

On the same night, the Chicago Blackhawks were run out of upstate New York as the Buffalo Sabres defeated them 9-3.

Before the game on CHSN, NHL insider Frank Seravalli claimed that Nick Lardis could be the next man up when Chicago needs to call up a forward from the AHL.

That was before he went out and had a two-goal performance. Seravalli also mentioned Brett Seney as a veteran option, but Seney would need to sign an NHL contract (he is only on a one-way AHL deal).

The Blackhawks have already called up Oliver Moore and Landon Slaggert. Injuries to forwards throughout the year have forced that. With Nick Foligno, Jason Dickinson, and Andre Burakovsky all out for the time being, the potential for another call up is something to be thinking about.

For the Blackhawks to dress 12 forwards, they would have to make a call-up if those three were still out. If there is another injury, they will for sure make a call.

Seney is tied for the AHL lead in points with 19, and Lardis is tied for seventh with 16, but he has played two fewer games than Seney.

7 of Lardis' 16 points are goals. He is scoring at a high clip for the AHL, especially being a rookie. He had 71 with the Brandtford Bulldogs last year, which is an absurd amount. He won't score that many in pro hockey, but it has been obvious for a while that his nose for the net will take him far.

The elder skater in Seney is not a bad call-up option, but there is much more upside with Lardis. He is also a long-term piece, so giving him a look and an opportunity to make his NHL debut could work out very well for everyone involved. Lardis has a shot that will likely translate to the NHL, which will help the team win games.

