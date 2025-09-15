Nick Lardis Wants To Keep Working On His Compete Level During Training Camp

The Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase is in the books. The Chicago Blackhawks took down the St. Louis Blues on Saturday with a 3-2 overtime win. They followed that up with a loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

One player who stood out above the rest is forward Nick Lardis. Chicago selected Lardis in the 3rd round, 67th overall, of the 2023 NHL Draft.

After dominating the OHL last year with 71 goals, he is already off to a good start this season as he looks to translate to pro hockey.

After their final practice before leaving for the showcase, Lardis was asked about the thing that he needs to continue working on beyond this event and into training camp.

"Compete. That's a big thing they talk about, something I really want to keep consistent at is the compete level, whether it's in the defensive zone offensive zone. Making sure I'm consistent at that"

Keeping the compete level and effort where it needs to be is a key to succeeding in pro hockey. For Lardis, it seems to be at the top of his mind as he now enters the next phase of his hockey career.

Once the games began, Lardis was one of the most noticeable players on the ice at all times. He didn't score a goal, but he played a key role in creating chances and making the team better.

After Oliver Moore scored the game-winner in the first game against the St. Louis Blues, he credited Lardis for drawing up the play that won the Blackhawks the game.

“[Lardis] said he’s done it like six times in Brantford, so I’m gonna trust the 70-goal scorer.”

On the 3-on-3 play, Lardis made a breakout pass that set up a power move for Moore to score on as he cut around the defender to beat the goalie for the win. Not only did Lardis create the play, he was a key factor in it being executed on the ice.

Lardis's offensive IQ is impressive, and it doesn't just lead to him scoring goals himself. He can make plays as well. These skills, if they can translate to the NHL, will make him an effective forward for a long time.

Now, Lardis is set for his training camp, which will invite a lot of eyes on him. He is likely to start the year in the AHL with the Rockford IceHogs, but he will be given a chance to make the team out of camp with his play.

The Blackhawks will get to see what he looks like with all of the roster players around him regularly. This is the type of setting that will determine the plan for him, but the early signs are great.

