Oliver Moore Could Be First Blackhawks Call-Up In 2025-26

The Rockford IceHogs have a lot of bright young players that the Chicago Blackhawks are drafting and developing. Nick Lardis was named the AHL’s Player of the Week for his performance over the last three games, and he leads the league in scoring.

Lardis may make his NHL debut at some point this season, but he may not be the first forward to get the call-up. Oliver Moore is on a path that should see him in the big leagues sooner rather than later.

Moore played in a handful of NHL games at the end of last season, following the conclusion of his season at Minnesota, and is now trying to work his way back onto the roster. So far in the AHL, Moore has been excellent. Everything he’s been striving to get better at has seen improvement.

When Chicago drafted Moore, his speed was his most dynamic skill. Everyone knows that he can fly, use his edges, and be mindful of where he’s skating and why. It was the rest of his game, matching his speed, that needed development.

Moore went into the summer hoping to improve his shot. Through the early stages of the season, it appears as if he has accomplished that goal. He has four goals over the first five games of the year. Add in two assists for six points, which has him ranked 6th in league scoring. The aforementioned Lardis is the only AHL rookie with more.

If Moore can keep the goal scoring up, while using his speed to impact the game in other ways, it won't be long before he's back in Chicago.

Moore was the last forward cut ahead of the 2025-26 getting underway. By the end of the preseason, it was fair to wonder if he would just make the team out of camp. It was also clear that he'd be one of the first forwards called up if there was an injury.

He may also simply prove that he deserves to be on the main roster at some point this season. With his start to the AHL season, it's hard to believe that he isn't one of the 12 best forwards in the organization. It may also be wise to let his development continue for a few more weeks/months before letting him make that jump.

When Moore does finally reach the NHL, they'd probably like him to be there for good. His speed and skill will fit in nicely with everything that the Blackhawks are already building.

