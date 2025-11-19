Oliver Moore's Recent Production Makes Blackhawks Even More Dangerous

The Chicago Blackhawks have a lot of young talent with the hopes and dreams of being impactful NHL players. One of them, Oliver Moore, is starting to show exactly why he was a first-round pick back in 2023.

Connor Bedard’s hat trick will overshadow his performance against the Calgary Flames, but Moore played a key role in the victory as well.

Using his speed to create issues for the opposition, Moore impacted the game in more ways than one. He is hard to defend, but he’s also hard to forecheck against because of how much faster he is than everybody else.

Moore finished Tuesday’s game with one goal and one assist. His goal was the second of his NHL career and first at the United Center in front of the hometown fans.

"[It's a] great building to play in," Oliver Moore said of scoring his first at home. "To score that first one at home, an insurance goal too. It's obviously a great feeling."

Moore's production helped the Blackhawks win again, as they are now 10-5-4 after 19 games played. You know that guys like Connor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen, and Ryan Donato are going to produce, but getting more from Oliver Moore makes the team that much more dangerous.

The way that Moore plays and the attitude that he brings to the locker room make everyone around him better. His speed makes others more dangerous on the ice, and his positive attitude makes everyone more confident off the ice. For being less than 20 games into his NHL career, he's making a big impact already.

"Those are the types of games that you need to win." Moore continued. "I think our team can win in a lot of ways."

The line of Moore with Frank Nazar has been great. All of them are collecting points and contributing in different ways. Moore now has five points in his last seven games, which is helping develop tremendous scoring depth. In particular, the speedy duo of Nazar and Moore is creating a ton of chances for each other.

"I think we feed off each other well. The speed that we can play with, he's obviously a heck of a player, and easy to play with him. [Nazar] and [Teravainen] have been great."

Going forward, Moore has given the Blackhawks no choice but to keep him around. Being in the top six at even strength, being an option on special teams, and using his speed to create havoc for the opposition in all situations earned him the right to stay in the lineup when guys come back from injury.

"I'm only seven games in, you can't take your foot off the pedal. Each game is a new challenge, you [have] to come with different stuff. Every game, we just kind of reset, and we want to earn a win every night."

Now that Oliver Moore has this newfound chemistry with Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen, seven games into his 2025-26 season, he can go out there and make an impact every night in one way or another. The Blackhawks will continue winning with players like him making a difference.

