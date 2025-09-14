Oliver Moore Scores In Overtime, Blackhawks Beat Blues At Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

After a week of rookie camp, the Chicago Blackhawks prospects finally got to play in a game. The Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase features the Blackhawks in addition to the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

This event is taking place in St. Paul, Minnesota. The participating roster traveled there on Saturday afternoon after having a practice in Chicago during the morning hours.

After going down 1-0 and having a sluggish start to the game for Chicago, they started to get their legs under them.

The Blackhawks got on the board in the second period when Taige Harding scored, thanks to a great chance created for him by Sam Rinzel. The captain for the night, Rinzel, danced around the zone before making a brilliant pass to Harding, who didn't miss.

Sam Rinzel sets up Taige Harding for a Blackhawks' goal.

Towards the end of the middle frame, the Blackhawks took a 2-1 lead on a goal scored by Ryan Mast. Before the game was over, the Blues did find a way to tie it and force overtime.

Not long into the extra frame, Oliver Moore made a power move using his speed and slid the puck into the net for the game-winner. This was an impressive display of the skills, tenacity, and skating that he brings to the table.

Oliver Moore burns the defender and buries the OT winner for the Blackhawks !

Whether it was the impressive plays that led to goals by Oliver Moore or Sam Rinzel, amongst others, or big-time scoring chances created by the impressive Nick Lardis, the Blackhawks have a lot of exciting pieces who are just getting going.

Maybe the most impressive performance for the Blackhawks came in the net. Stan Berezhnoy made 31 saves on 33 shots in the win. A fair amount of them came on grade-A chances. The Rockford IceHogs could see him in the mix during the 2025-26 season.

Chicago's prospects are going to be back at it again on Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Wild prospects at 3 PM central to close out the Tom Kurvers Prospect Challenge.

