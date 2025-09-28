Oliver Moore Scores Late, Blackhawks Win Preseason Game 2

The Chicago Blackhawks took on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. It was a road match against a Blues squad playing mostly an NHL lineup. The Blackhawks were icing a young group, largely filled with players trying to snag a last-minute roster spot.

Connor Murphy and Jason Dickinson were the veterans in the lineup, and they played like it. After being down 0-2 in the third period, the Hawks came back and won 4-2.

Dominic Toninato scored to get Chicago on the board at 10:58 of the third. Less than a minute later, at 11:25, Toninato set up Gavin Hayes for the tying goal.

With 3:03 remaining in regulation, Oliver Moore scored to give the Blackhawks the lead. His shot, which has needed some improvement, seems to have gotten better. It made a difference in this one after he used his speed to create a chance off an odd play. This is a big moment for him in his effort to make the NHL team.

Jason Dickinson deposited one into the empty net to secure the 4-2 final. This comeback was a great confidence boost for the players looking to secure roster spots out of camp.

Spencer Knight took the crease for the Blackhawks and played for the whole game. He made 31 saves on 33 shots for another sparkling performance. It appears as if Knight is getting close to being ready for things to count.

There is a quick turnaround now. Chicago will now head to play the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul on Sunday. The lineup is sure to include some of the players who went on Saturday, in addition to more NHL roster locks.

