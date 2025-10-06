Prediction Of Blackhawks Lineup Following Preseason Action

The Chicago Blackhawks are now through the preseason. There were some good moments for certain players, but the team also appeared young and inexperienced at times.

Ultimately, they came up with a roster that they were ready to present for opening night. For the Blackhawks, that is the first game in the NHL this season. They will visit the Florida Panthers, who will be raising their second banner in a row as defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Blackhawks made all of their final roster decisions official on Sunday. They are taking two goalies, eight defensemen, and 13 forwards with them for a full 23-man roster.

This is a projection of how the lines, defense pairs, goalies, and extras will look to begin the year:

Burakovsky - Bedard - Donato

Bertuzzi - Nazar - Teravainen

Slaggert - Dickinson - Mikheyev

Foligno - Lafferty - Dach

The first line has been mostly set for a little while now. The Blackhawks acquired Burakovsky from the Seattle Kraken to give Bedard a winger with some winning NHL experience. He will get a crack at this job early. As for Donato, he played incredibly well with Bedard last year and will be afforded that opportunity again. Is it an ideal line for the young superstar? No. It will have to do for now, though.

Frank Nazar will get an opportunity to drive his own line down the middle. Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen, who play incredibly different kinds of games, should help complement the strengths that Nazar brings to the table.

The third line of Jason Dickinson, centering Landon Slaggert and Ilya Mikheyev, will be a speedy checking line. All of them have displayed some offense in their careers as well, so it should be one of Chicago’s strengths on the team in 2025-26 if they all play to their strengths.

Colton Dach earned his spot on the team with his play during training camp. Being an impact player on Chicago’s fourth line early can help him elevate his role on the team in the coming months. For now, Nick Foligno and Sam Lafferty are solid veterans for him to skate with.

Lukas Reichel is the 13th forward on the team. He stuck it out while Oliver Moore and Ryan Greene were sent to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs to play big minutes down there. As for Reichel, until he’s traded, expect him to get bottom-six center assignments when he does draw into the lineup.

Vlasic - Rinzel

Kaiser - Levshunov

Grzelcyk - Murphy

Assuming that Alex Vlasic can play despite his lower-body injury, he will be on the top pair with Sam Rinzel. The latter will have his share of rookie mistakes, but all signs point to him being a great top-pair defenseman right away. This duo will see some tough assignments, but they are both qualified to take on the work.

Wyatt Kaiser showed that he deserves to be on this team early and often. 2024 number two overall pick Artyom Levshunov, like Rinzel, will make some typical mistakes that young defenseman make, but his ceiling is a high-end defenseman who will make a difference.

Matt Grzelcyk and Connor Murphy will be the two veterans on the blue line, splitting the third pair. Grzelcyk made the team by signing a one-year deal for $1 million after being on a PTO during camp. Clearly, the powers that be didn’t see enough in the young players who came in battling Grzelcyk for that final spot.

Ethan Del Mastro and Louis Crevier made the team, but don’t expect them in the lineup as often to begin the year. Crevier is a solid defender, and he’s not waiver exempt, so he is the seventh defenseman on the team. Del Mastro not starting the year in Rockford is likely an insurance policy in case Vlasic isn’t ready to go for the first game. Kevin Kofchinski and Nolan Allan will certainly get NHL playing time at times in 2025-26 as well, but they were sent to Rockford on Sunday.

Knight

Soderblom

Spencer Knight is going to be the primary goaltender on the team. If he’s healthy, expect him to start 50-55 games. The rest of the workload will go to Arvid Soderblom, who is a high-end backup that can play any time with no worry. If there is an injury at any point, Drew Commesso is the first in line to get an opportunity.

The Blackhawks are not expecting to be a Stanley Cup contender with this group, but they are expecting to see certain players take strides in their development. Some of that will come in the AHL, and some will come in the NHL.

If they are a lottery team again, their only concern will be how the young players in the organization played, in addition to adding another elite prospect.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.