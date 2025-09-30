Projecting Blackhawks Lines & Defense Pairs At Halfway Point Of Training Camp

The Chicago Blackhawks are at the halfway point of training camp. One week from today, they will be in Sunrise to take on the Florida Panthers in their first game of the season. Florida will raise their second straight Stanley Cup banner while the Blackhawks continue to try and build to become a team like that again.

Halfway through preseason, there are a lot of things to be figured out. Who is going to fill out the lineup at forward and defense? Who will earn what role? There are three more games, all at home, and a handful of practices to go before things will be truly set.

The truth is also that the decisions made for opening night can be changed for every game after. A lot of young players are going to be in and out of the lineup throughout the season.

When the Hawks do reach opening night, however, you can expect the lineup to look something like this:

Andre Burakovsky - Connor Bedard - Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen - Frank Nazar - Tyler Bertuzzi

Colton Dach - Jason Dickinson - Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno - Lukas Reichel - Landon Slaggert

Extra - Sam Lafferty, Oliver Moore

This would mean that the Blackhawks start Ryan Greene in the AHL and that Landon Slaggert is healthy enough to go on opening night. Oliver Moore could draw in, but it is hard to place where he'd fit in with these lines over guys who clearly earned spots.

Colton Dach brings something to this group that they don't have much of, which is grit, tenacity, and toughness. He is not afraid to get in someone's face if he feels it necessary.

Sam Lafferty, in his third tenure on the team, will probably make the team, but he won't be in the lineup regularly. He'll for sure play, but keeping younger players out in his favor every night would not be wise for the development plan.

Although he has been in trade rumors, Lukas Reichel should be in (at minimum) a bottom-six role as long as he's in the organization. He has looked good in recent preseason games, and he has a huge final week of camp ahead of him to cement that role.

If this ended up being the top six, it wouldn't be all that surprising to anyone. Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, although young, deserve the opportunity to work as a two-headed monster down the middle. There are some good wings on each of their lines to help them.

Alex Vlasic - Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser - Artyom Levhunov

Nolan Allan - Connor Murphy

Extra: Louis Crevier

There are five defensemen on the Chicago Blackhawks who are locks to make the team if healthy. Some of them came in feeling like they needed to prove themselves, but there is no doubt that Alex Vlasic, Sam Rinzel, Wyatt Kaiser, Artyom Levshunov, and Connor Murphy are the five most NHL-ready players in the organization on the blue line.

Matt Grzelcyk is in camp on a PTO. There is no need for him to make the team over any of the younger players that the Blackhawks have competing for spots. They have Connor Murphy there to be the veteran on the unit, and they don't need a second.

Jeff Blashill said that Grzelcyk will only make the team if he feels that there isn't a younger player who deserves the spot. Well, there are about three guys who have a case.

Based on the way he's played through the first half of camp, Nolan Allan deserves that job. Right behind him is Kevin Korchinski, followed by Ethan Del Mastro. Allan's physical presence in their most recent game against the Minnesota Wild serves as a reminder of what he can do when he's out there.

Kevin Korchinski will get his chances this season. He is mostly relied on to be a puck-mover, but the rest of his game is still coming together. As for Del Mastro, it's been a tough go for him in the games he's played, mostly in a larger role, which may see him get some more seasoning in the AHL to start. If any of these three on the outside looking in have a strong end to the preseason, however, we may be singing a new tune come next week.

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight is going to be the team's number one goalie. This is the first time in his young career that he will enter a season as a true top guy for a team. The prize in the Seth Jones trade for Chicago was Knight, and he's ready to show why. So far in the preseason and camp, he's been brilliant.

As for the backup spot, Arvid Soderblom came into camp with the edge because he was good in his role last year, but Drew Commesso is coming up fast. Although both played very well up to this point, the Blackhawks ultimately decided to get Commesso down to the Rockford IceHogs to continue in his development. Soderblom will serve as Knight's primary backup.

Can anything change here?

Anything can change with these projected lineups before opening night next Tuesday. Ryan Greene could force the Blackhawks to take him over Oliver Moore or Lukas Reichel. One of the three defenseman left off could force Nolan Allan to begin his season in Rockford. There could be an unforeseen injury that changes everything.

There are still three preseason games (all at home) to go against the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, and St. Louis Blues. That stretch begins on Tuesday against the Wings, which will feature a combination of players fighting for the final spots and roster locks.

