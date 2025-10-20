Ryan Donato's Overtime Winner Lifts Blackhawks Past Ducks 2-1

The Chicago Blackhawks and Anaheim Ducks are more known for playing an exciting brand of hockey than being these defensive stalwarts. That made the 0-0 score through two periods feel a bit strange, but they will always declare a winner.

At 9:43 of the third period, Frank Nazar gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead. He scored by sweeping in a puck that went off the crossbar via a shot by Wyatt Kaiser. On the goal, Ryan Donato made a great effort play to keep it alive before Nazar and Kaiser went to work.

NAZAR ON THE REBOUND HAWKS TAKE A 1-0 LEAD 🔥

It looked like that one goal would be all that was needed, but the tables turned very late in regulation. At 19:24 of the third period, with the goalie pulled, the Anaheim Ducks tied it on a goal scored by Mason McTavish.

🚨 MAC-T 🚨 TIE GAME WITH 30 SECONDS LEFT! #FlyTogether

It could be deflating to let a 1-0 lead slip away like that, but that's what seems to be different about this Blackhawks group as opposed to recent seasons.

"I just take a drink of water and keep going," Spencer Knight said after the game when asked about how he responds to the team letting the one-goal lead slip away.

Knight was also adamant that one-goal games are important to learn to win in the NHL. He referenced the playoffs all being close matches, which he would know from his time learning in the Florida Panthers organization.

It isn't just the mindset that separates Knight from his peers; it is his overall talent. He made 38 saves on 39 shots, which played a key role in the team getting the win. His goals against average of 1.96 (8th) and save percentage of .937 (6th) rank in the top ten of all NHL goalies.

Once the team got to overtime, there were chances on both sides. It was when Connor Bedard made a great play to find Ryan Donato in front of the net that the Blackhawks won in sudden-death overtime. Sam Rinzel, who was magnificent in all three zones, also collected an assist on the goal.

HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE🖼️🤌

Bedard could have had a lot more than that assist. He was flying out there. A case could be made that it was his best overall game of the season, despite having just the one point. His work as a two-way center gets better and better with each passing game.

After playing seven competitive games, the Blackhawks now have a little bit of a break. They don't play until Thursday when they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning down in Tampa. This is a chance to get some rest, get a player or two back from injury, and regroup before another important stretch of games.

