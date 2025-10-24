Ryan Donato Scores In 4th Straight, Blackhawks Win 3-2

The Chicago Blackhawks have been shockingly good to begin the season. They aren't dominating games, but they are finding ways to win. Even in games they lose, they've stayed in it.

They had another one of those ugly wins on Thursday night as they took down the Tampa Bay Lightning. Chicago caught Tampa at a good time, as they are struggling, but that doesn't take away from the roster that the Lightning dress every game.

The Blackhawks took a 1-0 lead early thanks to a goal scored by Frank Nazar. Normally, Nazar scores while moving his feet, but this one came standing still in the slot on the power play. Tyler Bertuzzi made a brilliant pass to find him there.

In the middle frame, Jake Guentzel tipped in a Ryan McDonagh shot to tie the game at one. Not even five minutes later, however, Ryan Donato stayed hot by scoring in his fourth straight game.

With under a minute left in the second period, McDonagh didn't need a tip to get it tied with his shot. He beat Spencer Knight on his own thanks to a brilliant pass by Nikita Kucherov. With the assist, Kucherov now has 999 assists. He will become the 101st NHL player in history to reach 1000 points with his next.

Kucherov will have to wait for that marker as Ryan Donato stunned the Lightning with his second of the game. With 53.2 seconds left in regulation, Donato scored off a Frank Nazar rebound. Ahead of Nazar creating the chance, Teuvo Teravainen made a brilliant defensive play to send Nazar on his way.

That's four wins in five games for the Blackhawks, five straight games with a point, and a 4-2-2 record. With every game, you can see that the young players on this team mean it when they say that they want to be a winning team now, not in three years.

Watch The Blackhawks Goals

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

91 on the power play🚨

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

Ryan Donato has goals in four consecutive games🔥

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

donato's second of the night😮‍💨

Next Up For Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are back on the ice for a home game at the United Center on Sunday. They will take on the Los Angeles Kings in their first matchup of the season.

