Sam Rinzel Believes He Must Earn Spot On 2025-26 Blackhawks

The belief is that Sam Rinzel will be on the roster for the Chicago Blackhawks come opening night of the 2025-26 season. He only played nine games to end last season after his year with the University of Minnesota ended, but he immediately looked like he belonged in the NHL.

He could produce offense, eat minutes, and properly position himself so that he would defend at a high level. The tools are there for him to be a top-pair defenseman.

On Wednesday, the Blackhawks held their first prospect practice as they prepare for the 2025-26 Tom Kurvers Prospect Challenge. Rinzel, of course, made the roster and will participate in the event.

After the first practice, a very physical one at that, was complete, Rinzel was one of the players to speak to the media. He was adamant that he wasn't a lock to made the team.

"I gotta earn it, just like everyone else," Rinzel said when talking about making the team. That is the attitude to have when you've only played a short amount of games, despite playing well in them. If he gives the effort needed to make the team, he will.

He talked about the things that he's been working on, including improving his shot, getting bigger and stronger, and being harder to play against in his own end.

"I think being able to just change the angle," Rinzel said on improving his shot. "Being able to find little holes at the point."

If Rinzel can become a goal-scoring defenseman by improving his shot, that will make him even more valuable to his team. His first goal in 2025-26 will be his first career NHL goal.

As far as getting bigger and stronger, Rinzel said he played at 180 pounds last season and is up to 195 right now. He claims that drinking shakes helped him gain that weight. "It's always easier to drink the calories."

When the Blackhawks drafted Rinzel in the first round back in 2022, Kyle Davidson believed that he had the tools to become a great NHL player. Now, he's seeing the reward of taking that chance.

Look for Rinzel to be one of the key Blackhawks players during this event, while giving him a really good chance to make the NHL team out of camp.

