Sam Rinzel Is A Long-Term Chicago Blackhawks Core Piece Going Forward

Sam Rinzel, a 2022 first-round pick, is developing into one of the best young defensemen in the National Hockey League for the Chicago Blackhawks. Even Kyle Davidson would admit that Rinzel has exceeded all expectations up to this point.

On Saturday night, Rinzel scored his first career NHL goal. It was an impressive goal as he was the recipient of a good play made by Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen before he skated through a lane to the net and sniped it. It’s the type of goal that serves as evidence that he could be a dynamic star on the back-end.

"To get the first one, it feels good," Rinzel said after the game. "It definitely gives you some confidence for sure."

With this goal, Rinzel has 6 points (1-5–6) in 12 career games. That type of production, if kept up or even built on, would make him one of the best offensive defensemen in the world. However, his positioning and defense have been special, too.

Rinzel is an all-purpose player. He plays well at even strength, he is the quarterback of the top power play unit, and he can kill penalties. With an average of 23:26, he leads the Blackhawks in time on ice by almost two minutes. For being 12 games into his career, it is impressive to see how quickly he has earned the trust of the coaching staff.

The organization has made it obvious that Rinzel is in the long-term plans. His first career NHL goal was just a small milestone compared to the expectations that are on him as a defenseman in the long term. He is now in the conversation with guys like Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Artyom Levshunov, Anton Frondell, and Alex Vlasic, amongst others, as a core piece.

Vlasic, whom the Blackhawks also really like and is second on the team in average time on ice, is Rinzel's defense partner to start the year. With Vlasic, who also has the capabilities of a two-way player despite leaning towards a defensive mindset, Rinzel is free to play the position how he feels comfortable. It is apparent early that they feed off each other.

If Rinzel continues to stack up points, lead Chicago in ice time, and prove himself as a great player in his own end, the NHL may begin to talk about him in the Calder Trophy conversation.

Now, Rinzel can completely focus on playing hockey the right way while continuing to get better. With that mentality, goals, assists, and so much more will come.

It must be remembered that he is still very young and inexperienced. There will be rookie mistakes that make you wonder. However, the process is correct, and he is already well beyond his years.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.