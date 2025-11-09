Special Teams Carry Blackhawks To Victory Over Red Wings

The Chicago Blackhawks capped off their six-game road trip with a match against the Detroit Red Wings. This was their chance to turn it into a winning trip with a victory.

A dominant special teams performance led to a 5-1 victory over their century-long rival. Their road trip ends with a record of 3-2-1 with seven points out of a possible 12 points.

Special teams played the biggest role in them skating out of Detroit with a win. Connor Bedard, Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi, Andre Burakovsky, and Oliver Moore all scored goals for Chicago. Three of those goals were scored on the power play and one was played going against Detroit with their extra attacker.

In addition to going 3/3 on the power play, the Blackhawks also went 5/5 on the penalty kill. Scoring three power play goals and giving up none on five chances was the difference in the hockey game.

Oliver Moore

Oliver Moore's first goal was his first in the National Hockey League. The goal made it 5-1 with 16 seconds left in regulation, just to add some extra fuel to the rivalry.

Blackhawks Forward Oliver Moore Has His First Career NHL Goal

It has happened. For the first time in his NHL career, Oliver Moore has scored a goal.

Connor Bedard

With one goal and two assists, Connor Bedard extended his point streak to eight games. He is also now the NHL's leader in points with 25.

Arvid Soderblom

With his brother Elmer in the lineup for Detroit, Arvid Soderblom made 45 saves on 46 shots in the winning effort. There were plenty of chances for Detroit to take over the game, and Soderblom shut the door.

Chicago's goaltending has been exceptional this season. With Spencer Knight dominating as the number one, Arvid Soderblom has been more than serviceable as a backup, forming one of the most exceptional duos in the league.

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

battle of the Sodies🥤

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

career high 45 saves for Sodie👊

B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) on X

Brothers Elmer and Arvid Soderblom are set to face off for the first time in a NHL regular season game this afternoon. 🥹 (Via @DetroitRedWings & @NHL)

Watch Every Blackhawks Goal

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

keeping the point streak going🔥

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

Teuvo on the power play🚨

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

6 goals in 3 games for Tyler Bertuzzi‼️

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

another goal for your sunday afternoon🙂

Blackhawks on CHSN (@CHSN_Blackhawks) on X

🚨OLIVER MOORE FIRST NHL GOAL🚨

Next Up For The Blackhawks

Next up for the Chicago Blackhawks is a Wednesday night matchup against the New Jersey Devils. This will be a great measuring stick against a team that leads the division. This game will be played in front of a National TV audience on TNT.

Visit The Hockey News Chicago Blackhawks team site to stay updated on the latest news, game-day coverage, player features, and more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.