Tyler Bertuzzi's Hat Trick Lifts Blackhawks To First Win Of Road Trip

Through the first two periods of the hockey game, the Chicago Blackhawks were lucky to be in a scoreless tie with the Vancouver Canucks.

Being outshot 35-19 through two is not a recipe for success, but Spencer Knight kept them in the game. At that point, the Blackhawks needed to change the narrative. Otherwise, they would have had no chance of winning.

Tyler Bertuzzi's Hat Trick

Tyler Bertuzzi kicked off the scoring by deflecting a Matt Grzelcyk shot off his body and into the net. He is one of the best in the league at sneaking to the back door of the net-mouth and scoring. He didn't even need his stick to score this puck, but they all count the same on the scoreboard.

Remarkably, Bertuzzi scored another goal just over three minutes later. This one was almost a carbon copy of the first goal. This time, he used his stick to redirect it into the net.

After Ilya Mikheyev scored his fourth of the season to make it 3-0, Bertuzzi completed the hat trick by collecting a loose puck in front of the net and putting it away. This was the fourth career hat trick for Bertuzzi, and his first in a Blackhawks sweater.

Connor Bedard's Best Game In His Hometown

A lot has been made about Connor Bedard visiting Vancouver, his hometown, every time he goes there. His previous visits, however, have not gone well for him or the team. This time, he came out and played his best game he's ever had against the Canucks.

For one, he collected an assist on Bertuzzi's second goal. He made a great cross-ice shot pass, which caught Bertuzzi's stick and went into the net. This assist is Bedard's first career point against Vancouver. That sealed a six-game point streak for Bedard, who is on pace to shatter all of his career highs.

Bedard also sealed the victory with an empty-netter. This is his first goal against the team he grew up cheering for. It isn't just any empty netter, though. Spencer Knight made a great pass to the neutral zone, and Bedard collected it by chipping it and spinning past a former Norris Trophy winner in Quinn Hughes. He then tucked it into the open cage. That 5-2 score would hold as the final.

Spencer Knight

Vancouver rallied to find two goals in the third period, but that doesn't take away from Spencer Knight's overall dominant performance. He ended up making 43 saves on 45 shots, which is a save percentage of .956.

Knight also had the aforementioned primary assist on Bedard's empty netter. His ability to play pucks behind the net and advance them is an important weapon for the Blackhawks.

Without the brilliance of Knight, especially during an extremely subpar second period by the team as a whole, they would not have won the game.

Watch Every Blackhawks Goal

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

Hawks on the board✅

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

Tyler Bertuzzi goal no. ✌️

Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) on X

Ilya Mikheyev scores against his former team for his 4th goal of the season. That's 3 third-period goals in a span of 4:33 for Chicago. #Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) on X

AND THAT’S A TYLER BERTUZZI HAT TRICK🧢🧢🧢

B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) on X

Bedsy with the spin, the pickup, and his first goal in his home area of Vancouver 🔥

Next Up For Chicago

Vancouver was the fourth of six stops on the current road trip. Chicago is now 1-2-1 with three out of eight points collected.

Next up for the Chicago Blackhawks is a Friday night matchup against the Calgary Flames. The Flames are 4-9-2 and struggling, but that does not mean that it will be a free pass for Chicago. Calgary is loaded with talent and can use it to win games at any time.

