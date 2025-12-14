Avalanche Extend Home Dominance With 4-2 Win Over Predators

The Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators for the second time in three games and are looking to get some revenge after their last outing, which ended in a 4-3 shootout loss on December 10. It wasn't the prettiest of games for the Avalanche, but it was enough as they secured the 4-2 win.

Period 1:

Nathan MacKinnon, just 90 seconds in, receives a pass from Brent Burns and can speed through the offensive zone and rip a shot right past former teammate Justus Annunen to make it 1-0 early. Though, as that goal was setting up, Josh Manson got tangled up in center ice after being checked and was in some discomfort and skated to the bench and down the tunnel. Thankfully, Manson would come back in the game mid-way through the first period. Sam Malinski is called for roughing, but the Avalanche can kill the penalty off.

Reid Schaeder is called for delay of game, but Valeri Nichushkin, 30 seconds into the power play, is called for interference and heads to 4-on-4. Early into the 4-on-4, Cale Makar can break out and feed Jack Drury and create some space for him, and he gets some luck on his shot as it bounces off Roman Josi and Nickolas Hague and in to make it 2-0. However, the Predators can capitalize on the remaining power play as Jonathan Marchessault rifles a one-timer from Ryan O’Rielly to make it 2-1.

Period 2:

Malinski is called for high-sticking six minutes into the period, but the Avalanche kills the penalty. On the pending penalty, the Avalanche can set up on the 6-on-5, and Samuel Girard finds Victor Olofsson to make it 3-1.

The Avalanche thinks they get another power play when Tyson Jost high-sticks Manson and draws blood, but the referees get together and call the penalty back after review as they find Manson hit himself with his own stick to draw blood. Jost later in the period is called for slashing and high-sticking, but the Avalanche fail to convert on both chances on the power play.

Period 3:

Nichushkin, in a puck battle in the corner, is popped in the face hard by Erik Haula, but the refs, after further review, deemed it follow-through because Haula was battling for the puck. Nihsuhkin was visibly upset on the bench, with the emphasis on his constant spitting of blood and the need for medical attention when he was on the bench.

Josi is called for tripping, but the Avalanche's power play continues to struggle and can't capitalize. Annunen is pulled with four minutes remaining, and it's Nichushkin who gets the last laugh, batting in an empty-net goal to make it 4-1. Jost, with just under two minutes left in the period, beats Wedgewood far side to make it 4-2, but that would be all for the game.

The Avalanche are back in action Tuesday, December 16, when they head to Seattle to face off against the Kraken for the first time this season.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Max Curran Can Help Czechia Take Home a Medal at the 2026 World Junior Championship

Avalanche prospect Max Curran can help Czechia continue their medal streak at the 2026 World Junior Championship