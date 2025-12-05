Avalanche Fall 6-3 to Islanders, Suffer Second Regulation Loss of Season

The Colorado Avalanche are facing off against the New York Islanders for the second time of the season. Last time it was a 4-1 win for the Avalanche on Nov. 16 but this time, the Islanders were out for revenge, and that they got. It was a tough night for the Avalanche but a great one for the Islanders. They outshot the Avalanche 42-38 and capitalized on multiple chances leading to the 6-3 loss.

Period 1:

Heading into the game, this will be Devon Toews' 500th career game played in the NHL. The Avalanche once again are off to a sluggish start, and the Islanders capitalize on it. Mackenzie Blackwood loses track of a saved puck, and a whole scrum breaks out as sticks come flying in trying to either jam the puck in or bat it out, and it's Kyle McLean who finds the loose puck and bats it in to make it 1-0.

The Avalanche challenge for goaltender inference, as it looks like Blackwood was knocked down and had a stick stuck in his pads while he was down, but the challenge is unsuccessful. Thankfully, the Avalanche continue their strong penalty kill and kill it off, while the Islanders' power play continues to struggle.

Martin Necas is called for holding, but again, the Islanders fail to capitalize on the power play. However, it's Anders Lee with a nice short-side snipe that beats Blackwood under his glove to make it 2-0 with under two minutes left to play. The period ends with the Avalanche outshooting the Islanders 18-16, but it hasn't looked great for the majority of the period.

Period 2:

Artturi Lehkonen is called for cross-checking, but 30 seconds into the power play, Mathew Barzel is called for tripping, and it's 4-on-4. Bo Horvat can find the rebound of Matthew Schaefer’s shot and buries it, beating Blackwood five-hole to make it 3-0 Islanders. Just over 20 seconds later, Adam Pelech sends a shot that bounces off Blackwood’s glove weirdly and bounces under him and goes through his five-hole again, making it 4-0.

Though the Avalanche weren’t going just to lie down, Sam Malinski sends a wrister to the net, and Valeri Nichushkin, with good net front presence, can tip Malinski’s shot in, making it 4-1 and giving the Avalanche a little bit of life. That goal is just what they needed as the Avalanche get a little bit of puck luck as Martin Necas' shot bounces off Travis Mitchell and in, making it 4-2. Cale Makar is called for tripping, and Mathew Barzal on the power play burns them as he skates through Jack Drury and Brent Burns and finishes the play with a nifty back-hand shot to make it 5-2.

Period 3:

Just over a minute into the period, Makar is able to walk down the slot and find Lehkonen on the goal line, who rifles one past Sorokin to make it 5-3. Schaefer is called for delay of game, but the Avalanche can’t score on their second power play of the night. Blackwood stops Anthony Duclair, who had a great breakaway attempt. Blackwood is pulled with just over three minutes left in the period, down two goals.

Scott Mayfield is called for tripping, and the Avalanche gets a 6-on-4 opportunity with Blackwood pulled. Casey Cizikas picks off a cross-ice pass and sends it into the empty net to make it 6-3 and force the Avalanche to their second regulation loss on the season.

The Avalanche are back in action on Saturday, December 6, against the New York Rangers in New York.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

MacKinnon Outshines Sickness, Evokes Boxing Legend’s Relentless Drive

Nathan MacKinnon is far from the first elite competitor to confront illness and nevertheless prevail.