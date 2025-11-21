MacKinnon's Landmark Night Propels Avalanche to 6-3 Win over Rangers

It was an extended break for the Colorado Avalanche after their 4-1 win against the New York Islanders. However, the Rangers are looking to bounce back after a 3-2 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights. Despite some pushback throughout the night, it's the Avalanche who come out on top tonight, in a 6-3 win.

Period 1

The period started well with the Avalanche starting quickly, but it quickly subsided as Samuel Girard was called for interference. On the power play, Mika Zibanejad looked like he was ready to blast a one-timer, but quickly switched it to a slap pass to J.T. Miller, who fakes out Scott Wedgwood and Miller is easily able to tap it in, taking the quick 1-0 lead. The Avalanche get a chance of their own on the power play when Vincent Trocheck is called for interference, but they are unable to convert.

Unfortunate sight as Gavin Brindley, who has been a spark plug as of late, leaves the game 10 minutes into the first period. He took a hard check into the boards, but his shoulder went hard and awkwardly first, and he looked in pain. Same Carrick is called for interference, but the Rangers do a good job of killing it off. It's Nathan MacKinnon, in front of the net, who bats in the rebound from Martin Necas’ shot, tying the game 1-1 and ending the period. That goal now pushes him ahead of Peter Stastny for second-most points in franchise history.

Period 2

Before the period started, Brindley was seen heading onto the ice to get some reps to see how he's feeling, but he was back in the tunnel very shortly and later confirmed a lower-body injury and would not return to the game. Carrick finds Adam Edstrom on a 2-on-1 breakaway, and Edstrom with an excellent re-direct finish to take the lead, 2-1.

Connor Sheary is called for holding, but the Avalanche can’t convert on the power play. Makar completes a great passing play from Necas and MacKinnon as he beats Shesterkin with a wrap-around goal to tie it 2-2.

Period 3

Cuylle is called for tripping early into the period, and the Avalanche gets an early power play opportunity. Sam Malinski sends a great stretch pass to Brock Nelson, who rifles one past Shesterkin to make it 3-2. Notably, Wedgewood first made a great save and passed the puck to Malinski, so Wedgewood is credited on the goal, and it is his first career NHL point.

Carson Soucy is called for hooking, but the Avalanche can’t convert on the opportunity. Jack Drury is called for tripping, and the Avalanche head to the penalty kill for the second time of the night. It's J.T. Miller who deflects Adam Fox’s shot into the net to tie the game 3-3. MacKinnon, right after the faceoff, rebounds and bats in Makar’s shot, which rang off the post, helping the Avalanche retake the lead, 4-3.

Brodzinski is called for holding, but the Avalanche fails to capitalize on the power play once again. Shesterkin is pulled with 1:30 left in the third, but Makar, right as he enters the bench, rips one across the ice and in to make it 5-3. Ross Colton finishes the game with another empty net goal and ends the game 6-3.

The Avalanche is back in action on Saturday, November 22, as they head on the road to face the Nashville Predators.

