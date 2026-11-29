Colorado Avalanche
317 Members•2,027 Posts
007: License to Dangle — T.J. Hughes Is Playing a Different Game
Nick Wosika - Imagn Images
Nick Wosika - Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 6:14 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 6:14 PM
T.J. Hughes is silencing early doubts about his finishing ability while using his hockey IQ and puck skills to give the Avalanche another offensive weapon.
DENVER — T.J. Hughes doesn't need a license to kill. Give him a few feet of open ice, a defender willing to take the bait, and a puck on his stick, and he's already planning his next move.
The 25-year-old Colorado Avalanche rookie leads all NHL rookies in assists with 14, four more than No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna. His 17 points are also tied with McKenna for fifth among all rookies.
Hughes' early success shouldn't come as a surprise to those who watched him closely at the University of Michigan.
This offseason, The Hockey News spoke with several people who watched Hughes closely at the institution. They all echoed the same sentiments: tremendous attitude, and a highly skilled, natural leader with a commitment to improving every day.
Related stories
Around that same time, a clip of Hughes working one-on-one with longtime Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog made the rounds on social media. It offered a glimpse of the kind of player Colorado was getting, not just in terms of skill, but in his approach to development.
Hughes is calculated and patient. He reads the opposition and uses defenders' positioning and aggressiveness against them. He doesn't always need to beat someone with speed or strength.
In many ways, he's an elite counterpuncher. Think Juan Manuel Márquez in the boxing ring. He'll bait an opponent into believing they've got him right where they want him, then exploit the smallest opening and turn the situation around.
A Changing Landscape
The changing landscape of NCAA hockey has done wonders for the Colorado Avalanche. College hockey has seen a surge in talent, visibility and financial investment, driven in large part by NIL opportunities that allow student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness.
Say what you want about young athletes making significant money at an early age, or the argument that NIL has diluted the product, particularly in college football. But money doesn't determine how a player prepares, treats his teammates, respects the game or commits to improving his craft.
Those qualities matter, and Hughes seems to have them.
A License to Dangle
From his first appearances in Loveland to preseason optional skates at Family Sports Center, Hughes stood out. His puck-carrying ability, vision, awareness of defensive coverages and knack for creating time and space for teammates were evident.
But practice is one thing. Adjusting to the speed of the NHL is another.
There were early instances when Hughes had an opportunity to shoot, only to hesitate for a split second. At this level, that's often all it takes for a defender to get a piece of the puck or force a missed opportunity.
One of the earlier criticisms of Hughes, beyond his need to adjust to the NHL's speed, was his finishing ability. He's starting to put those concerns to rest. On Friday, Hughes scored the game-tying goal against the Minnesota Wild, capitalizing on a failed clear and firing the puck home to force overtime. Colorado had trailed 3-0 before scoring three times with the extra attacker. The Avalanche eventually won in a four-round shootout.
Head coach Jared Bednar recognized the hockey intelligence behind Hughes' game.
"He's a smart player," he told The Hockey News. "I think he thinks a lot about the game and studies a lot of film. He's pretty self-aware of his game, like where he makes mistakes, whether it's on the offensive side or defensive side. He holds himself to a high standard, but doesn't beat himself up over it."
That ability to learn from mistakes has been important in Hughes' adjustment. Bednar has also noticed him becoming more competitive and using his skating to create space.
"Time and space disappears quickly in this league," Bednar explained. "So he's still finding a way, whether it's a simple play ... or if it's a fancy play on the power play, where he's finding an open man through traffic."
The Avalanche are showing more confidence in the rookie. Hughes began the season on the third line and has since earned opportunities on the top line against opposing teams' best players. His production has grown along with his responsibilities.
26 games into the season, Hughes has become especially dangerous when he has the puck below the goal line.
He has a knack for drawing defenders toward him, manipulating their positioning and creating open ice for teammates. Just when a defender thinks he's trapped Hughes in the corner and is about to take the puck away, it's gone. The defender is left out of position, and Hughes has created an opportunity that wasn't there a moment earlier.
For Hughes, there's no secret formula.
"I'm really comfortable in that spot down low," he stated. "So I'm comfortable with the puck on my stick and waiting for sticks to flip, waiting for guys to kind of get open behind the defense."
He explained that much of it comes down to experience and recognizing when to make a play and when to keep things simple.
"I think it just wraps in being confident and comfortable," Hughes continued.
A good example came Saturday night, when Hughes helped set up Parker Kelly's goal at 3:52 of the third period. The goal gave Colorado a 3-2 lead, and the Avalanche went on to defeat the San Jose Sharks 6-3.
Hughes is also learning from the veterans around him, including Nathan MacKinnon and Landeskog. He knows there's plenty to take from players who have been through it all.
"It's huge. The amount of Olympians on this team, Stanley Cup winners, there's so much to take from each of them every single day," he said with a glimmer in his eye. "Their day-to-day commitment to getting better, I like to follow that. They lead by example, on and off the ice, each and every day."
Hughes isn't just making plays with the puck. He's making defenders react to him, dictating where they go and when they commit.
And when they finally take the bait, he's already gone.
He doesn't need a license to kill. Just a license to dangle.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy