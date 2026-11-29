One of the earlier criticisms of Hughes, beyond his need to adjust to the NHL's speed, was his finishing ability. He's starting to put those concerns to rest. On Friday, Hughes scored the game-tying goal against the Minnesota Wild, capitalizing on a failed clear and firing the puck home to force overtime. Colorado had trailed 3-0 before scoring three times with the extra attacker. The Avalanche eventually won in a four-round shootout.