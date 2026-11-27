Avalanche Head North for Black Friday Showdown With Central-Leading
Matt Krohn - Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 8:00 PM
Updated Nov 27, 2026 9:15 PM
Riding the momentum of a dominant shutout, Colorado battles Kirill Kaprizov and the high-flying Wild as they look to extend their recent divisional mastery in St. Paul.
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