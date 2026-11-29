Colorado Avalanche
317 Members•2,026 Posts
Brock Nelson’s Hat Trick Powers Avalanche Past Sharks in 6-3 Win
T.J. Hughes speaks to the media after the game, including talk about his ability to goad defenders into making mistakes.
Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 2:30 AMPublished Nov 29, 2026 2:30 AM
Updated Nov 29, 2026 5:40 AM
Brock Nelson recorded a four-point hat trick performance, while Parker Kelly reached 100 career NHL points as the Avalanche earned a 6-3 win over the Sharks for their second straight victory.
DENVER — Brock Nelson recorded his sixth career hat trick and second with the Colorado Avalanche, finishing with four points to lead Colorado to a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks.
Nelson added an assist to his three goals, while Jaden Schwartz scored a goal and Parker Kelly, T.J. Hughes and Artturi Lehkonen each finished with two points. Kelly also reached a career milestone, recording his 100th career NHL point with his goal in the third period. Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 shots to earn his second consecutive win. Macklin Celebrini led San Jose with a goal and an assist, while Ivar Stenberg and Will Smith also found the back of the net. Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves on 27 shots.
The victory came less than 24 hours after one of Colorado’s most remarkable wins of the season. The Avalanche erased a three-goal deficit the previous night, scoring three times with the extra attacker to force overtime before eventually winning in a shootout. One night later, they followed it up with another big win, this time against a San Jose team that has been playing some of its best hockey.
Nelson got Colorado started at 8:15 of the first period after Noah Juulsen connected with him on the rush. Nelson carried the puck down the ice before beating Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic with a shot to the top shelf to give Colorado a 1-0 lead.
Related stories
He wasn’t done there. Nelson doubled the Avalanche advantage with his second goal of the night after T.J. Hughes picked off a pass in the San Jose defensive zone and found Nelson in the low slot. The Olympic gold medalist made no mistake, burying the pass past Nedeljkovic to make it 2-0.
Colorado outshot San Jose 9-9 in the opening period, with both teams generating opportunities. The difference was the Avalanche’s ability to capitalize on San Jose’s mistakes, turning a relatively even opening frame into a two-goal lead.
Cale Makar was also heavily involved throughout the period. Playing in his first game back after missing three contests with a lower-body injury, Makar showed little sign of being slowed down. He moved the puck effectively, created space around defenders and consistently looked to get involved offensively.
The Sharks got one back at 7:17 of the second period when Ivar Stenberg one-timed a pass from Macklin Celebrini past Scott Wedgewood. The goal ended Colorado’s streak of consecutive home shutouts, which had seen both Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood blank their opponents in the previous two games.
San Jose continued to push and eventually found the equalizer late in the period. After the Avalanche got caught deep in the offensive zone, the Sharks cleared the puck, and it found Celebrini in stride. Already behind the Colorado defense, the young superstar took off on a breakaway and beat Wedgewood to tie the game at 2-2.
After an emotional comeback win the night before, Colorado suddenly found itself having to respond to a momentum swing of its own. Head coach Jared Bednar said the team discussed the previous night’s result before the game, hoping to carry some of that energy into the matchup with San Jose.
“I think we did, you know, early on. I liked the way we were skiing. I liked the things we were doing,” Bednar said. “For sure after the intermission, we just weren’t as good, as sharp, as quick, until it was kind of leaking away from us.”
Bednar said his message during the second intermission was simple: don’t get caught up in the score or the momentum swings.
“I don’t care what the score is until the end of the game,” Bednar said. “Everyone, that’s for fans to ride emotional roller coasters. It’s not for us, right? They took the momentum in the second, and we needed to take it back in the third.”
The Avalanche did just that, getting contributions from their depth to regain the lead early in the final period.
At 3:52, Parker Kelly restored Colorado’s lead after cleaning up a rebound off a Brent Burns shot. Hughes started the play with a pass to Burns from behind the net, and the defenseman fired a shot that hit the post. The rebound fell right to Kelly, who put it past Nedeljkovic to make it 3-2 and record his 100th career NHL point.
Bednar pointed to the importance of players stepping up and making the right plays when the game starts to turn. He said the scoring chances Colorado generated came from good decisions, quick movement and winning battles, while the mistakes came from doing the opposite.
He also credited the team’s leadership for helping keep everyone on track.
“At this point of the season, our leadership is stepping up,” Bednar said. “If something’s not looking right for a handful of minutes on the bench, I can hear different guys stepping up, saying the right things to help try to get our team on track. So it’s not just the coaching staff doing that.”
Nelson completed his hat trick at 7:17 of the third period with some help from Sam Malinski. With Nelson circling out from behind the net, Malinski recognized the opening and put a shot toward the goal. Nelson got his stick on it and redirected the puck past Nedeljkovic for his third of the night, extending Colorado’s lead to 4-2.
San Jose wasn’t finished, however. Will Smith scored just before the halfway point of the third period to cut Colorado’s lead to 4-3, giving the Sharks another opportunity to make things interesting.
The Avalanche responded immediately. Jaden Schwartz snapped a wrist shot past Nedeljkovic off the ensuing faceoff to restore Colorado’s two-goal advantage at 5-3.
With San Jose unable to close the gap, Lehkonen put the game away with an empty-net goal with 1:50 remaining in regulation, sealing the 6-3 victory.
Coming off an emotional comeback the night before, the Avalanche found another way to get the job done. They built an early lead, weathered a push from San Jose and got timely contributions throughout the lineup to secure their second win in as many nights.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy