Cale Makar Activated Off IR, Set to Return to Avalanche Lineup Against Canadiens
Makar during a recent interview.
Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 6:51 PM
Updated Nov 25, 2026 7:12 PM
Cale Makar is set to return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup Wednesday night against Montreal, providing a much-needed boost with Nathan MacKinnon sidelined for the next three months.
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