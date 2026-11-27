Former Avalanche Trio Makes Life Miserable for Dallas in Nashville Win
Isaiah J. Downing - Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 4:43 PM
Former Avalanche forwards Ross Colton and Jack Drury found the scoresheet in Nashville’s win over Dallas, continuing career-best scoring campaigns while reminding Colorado what it lost.
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