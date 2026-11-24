Colorado Avalanche
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Groundbreaking Study Reveals a Troubling Trend for the Colorado Avalanche
Nov 24, 2026 7:12 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 7:12 PM
Updated Nov 24, 2026 7:16 PM
A new study ranks the Colorado Avalanche as the NHL's most home-ice-dependent team, revealing a massive gap between their performance at Ball Arena and on the road.
If you've ever watched a Colorado Avalanche game at Ball Arena, you've probably noticed that this team loves to score on home ice. But just how big of an advantage does Colorado have in front of its home crowd?
According to a new study by Casino Guru, the Avalanche are the NHL's most home-ice-dependent team so far this season, earning 95/100 in the study's rankings. Colorado has claimed 81.8% of available points at home, but just 45.8% on the road. That 36-percentage-point drop is the largest in the league.
There's also a noticeable difference in Colorado's goaltending. Avalanche goaltenders have a .912 save percentage at home compared to just .874 on the road.
Montreal is at the opposite end of the rankings. The Canadiens are the league's least home-ice-dependent team, scoring just 5/100. They're also the only team in the study to show such a significant improvement in save percentage away from home, going from .863 at home to .921 on the road.
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And honestly, that doesn't seem too surprising for Montreal. Whether the Canadiens are terrible or sitting near the top of the standings, Bell Centre is always packed. The pressure and passion of Canadiens fans, and Canadian hockey fans in general, are on another level compared to most fan bases around the league.
The Tampa Bay Lightning rank second with a home-ice dependency score of 94/100. Tampa Bay has the league's largest difference in goals allowed between home and away games, giving up 2.25 goals per game at home and 3.73 on the road. That's a difference of 1.48 goals per game.
The New York Rangers have their own road problems. They recorded the league's biggest drop in offensive production away from home, averaging just 2.27 goals per game on the road compared to 3.67 at home.
How do the Avalanche compare to their Central Division rivals?
Let's start with the Vegas Golden Knights, the team that swept the Avalanche out of the Western Conference Finals last season.
Look away, Colorado fans, because this is a scary stat.
Vegas ranked 29th in the study with a home-ice dependency score of just 25.6/100. The Golden Knights average 3.57 goals per game at home and 3.18 on the road. Colorado, meanwhile, goes from averaging 4.55 goals per game at Ball Arena to 3.33 on the road.
The defensive numbers aren't much better for Colorado. Vegas actually allows fewer goals away from home, giving up 3.18 per game compared to 3.29 at T-Mobile Arena. The Avalanche allow just 2.36 goals per game at home, but that jumps to 3.33 on the road.
Next up are the Dallas Stars, who rank 22nd in the study with a home-ice dependency score of 40.9/100. Interestingly, Dallas actually scores more on the road than at American Airlines Center, averaging 3.11 goals per game away from home compared to 2.64 at home.
The Stars are also better defensively on the road. They allow 2.64 goals per game at home, but just 2.11 away from Dallas.
Then there's the Minnesota Wild, who currently lead the Central Division. Minnesota ranks 17th in the study with a score of 51.5/100. The Wild average four goals per game at home while allowing 2.5.
On the road, Minnesota averages slightly less offensively at 3.41 goals per game. However, its defense has been even better, allowing just 2.12 goals per game away from home.
When you look at these numbers, it's clear the Avalanche have a significant home-ice advantage. They're scoring more at Ball Arena and allowing considerably fewer goals. But their division rivals aren't experiencing the same struggles away from home.
This doesn't exactly paint the Avalanche in a great light when it comes to road games. But if you're an Avs fan, it makes your fandom and support that much more important at Ball Arena. Your voice matters.
And that same voice matters when the Avalanche return to play at home, which happens to be Wednesday night against Dylan Larkin and the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop is slated for 7:30 p.m. local time.
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