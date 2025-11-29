Insider Links Sherwood in Avalanche Crosshairs — Should They Make a Move?

The Colorado Avalanche are off to a fantastic start to the season, with a record of 17-1-6, totaling 40 points, which is the most within the NHL. Their star players are playing out of their minds, and their depth is producing well while being great defensively. Their goaltending tandem has been the best in the league, garnering attention for early Vezina Trophy nominations and even Olympic consideration. The biggest question you're thinking about now is: does this team need to make a trade, or should they rely on what's been working while waiting on reinforcements from players currently hurt?

Well, according to David Pagnota, Editor-in-Chief of TheFourthPeriod, the Avalanche could be a suitor to acquire forward Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks, he stated on the “Sekeres & Price Show”

Sherwood’s Play On the Turbulent Canucks

On the season, Sherwood has 12 goals and four assists for 16 points, including 103 hits, which is the third most points on the team behind Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes, and his 103 hits are second most in the NHL behind Yakov Trenin (Wild). The Canucks have not been good this season in hopes of a bounce-back from last season’s performance. Currently 10-13-2 with 22 points, they stand second-last in the Pacific Division, only ahead of the last-place Calgary Flames, who have 21 points.

Many Canucks players are linked in trade rumours this season, but a significant problem is that many of the names that might interest many teams are under trade protection in their contracts, making it a hassle even to consider trading them.

This brings up Sherwood's name. With a cap hit of $1.5 million and a player who is on pace to break his career high in goals, and with no trade protection, of course, the Canucks would capitalize on this. There is no shortage of teams who would be interested in taking a player like him and slotting him into their middle-six with the effort he brings every night and the ability to use him on the power play and penalty kill.

Cost Of Acquiring Sherwood.

If the Canucks are trying to sell as much as they can, including Sherwood, they will try to get as much as possible for him and his play as of late, so the question begs: What do they want in return? NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Canucks are beginning to listen to trade offers on veteran players.

“According to several sources, the Vancouver Canucks have let it be known that - in an effort to get younger - they are willing to listen to offers on 'veteran players.'" Friedman said.”

So it’s likely prospects and picks they are looking for; they don’t own their own third- and seventh-round picks this year, and their own second-round pick next year, and their prospect pool is relatively thin. The Avalanche’s prospect pool is quite thin as well, but they do have players who could be packaged into a deal that could be worth it. What would the value of picks be sufficient enough to acquire Sherwood?

Well, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports that the Canucks are specifically seeking either multiple young players or at least a 2nd-round pick in return. The Avalanche don’t own their second-round pick this year, but they do have the Columbus Blue Jackets' second-round pick next year, which came from the Gavin Brindley trade, so if it’s just a simple 1-for-1 trade, they could be in play.

But according to Pagnotta, when he appeared on The Sheet with Jeff Marek, his sources told him they were seeking at least a first-round pick for him, which could dissuade the Avalanche from moving yet another first-round pick.

The biggest issue is his status as a pending UFA and what his asking price would be to be extended, especially as he is on pace to finish with over 35 goals and break his career high from last season. Former NHLer and Sportsnet analyst Nick Kypeos was on Sens 1-on-1 and reported that Sherwood could be asking for more than $5 million on his next contract.

"He is looking for $5 million or north of that, on a six-year deal. I'm not sure if that's too rich for Ottawa... But when you talk about a rugged type of player like that, there will be a lot of teams looking at Vancouver for Kiefer." Kypreos said

As it stands right now, the Avalanche are projected to have $12.750 million in cap space next season, but that's if they don't re-sign any of their pending UFAs and RFAs. Yes, they might not sign all of them, but how players like Sam Malinski and Jack Drury are playing, they're on pace for a nice pay raise. So if the reports are accurate, that could mean that if they do acquire him, some money isn't being spent this summer.

Do The Avalanche Even Need Shwerwood?

The Avalanche is in this predicament: the team has been performing so well that it brings back the topic I introduced at the start of the article: Does this team need to make any significant moves?

The Avalanche has players who can play all positions in their lineup; it's just that they are hurt right now. Need top-six help? Valeri Nichushkin. Need middle-six help? Gavin Brindley. Need bottom-six help? Logan O’Connor. Players like Ivan Ivan and Zahkar Bardakov have been great filling in those spots, but once these guys are back, they will get sent down to the AHL Colorado Eagles for the rest of the season unless another injury pops up.

Now, if these players come back and aren’t performing as well, or another significant injury occurs (knock on wood), then yes, I think the Avalanche should be in play for Sherwood, depending on the asking price and whether they can get an extension in play. The Avalanche know Sherwood well from his time within the organization a couple of years ago, but he has shown that his game has grown, and it could fit the team really well if his play continues.

