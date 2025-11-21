Nathan Mackinnon Passes Peter Stastny for Second Most Points in Franchise History

With his goal against the New York Rangers, Nathan MacKinnon has surpassed Peter Stastny to move into second place in franchise history for points.

MacKinnon has been on another level to start this season. With now 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points at the end of the first period of the New York Rangers game, MacKinnon currently leads the NHL in points (34), goals (15), and is second in assists (19).

MacKinnon now sits behind Joe Sakic for most points at 1641 in 1378 games played with the franchise. MacKinnon is at 889 games played, fourth-most in franchise history, behind Adam Foote (967).

It's no shocker to anyone that Sakic holds the records for many Avalanche franchise records, but MacKinnon, with how he has been playing these past couple of seasons, is catching up and already passing Sakic in many categories. Most notably, he is two assists away from passing Peter Stastny in franchise assists (668). Outside of that, he is 25 even-strength goals from passing Michael Goulet's even-strength goals (294).