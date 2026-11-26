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NHL's Weak "Punishment" of Montreal's Florian Xhekaj Raises Serious Player Safety Questions
Landeskog's reaction.
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 7:50 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 7:50 PM
The NHL had an opportunity to send a message about player safety with Florian Xhekaj, but instead handed him a slap-on-the-wrist fine that does little to discourage dangerous behavior.
DENVER — Well, so much for taking player safety seriously.
The NHL Department of Player Safety has officially handed down its punishment for Montreal Canadiens forward Florian Xhekaj following his slew-foot of Colorado Avalanche forward Fedor Svechkov during Wednesday night's game at Ball Arena.
And if you were expecting the league to send a message that this kind of behavior has no place in the NHL, I've got some bad news.
A Slap on the Wrist
Xhekaj has been fined $2,426.98.
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That's it.
What's particularly laughable is that the Department of Player Safety refused to even call it what it was: a slew-foot. Instead, they labeled it a "dangerous trip."
Let's think about this for a second.
The Xhekaj brothers, Arber and Florian, spent much of the game committing penalties in defense of Kaiden Guhle, who was knocked out of Wednesday's game after taking a hit from Gabe Landeskog.
The Avalanche captain responded to an earlier hit from Guhle. Guhle turned his back late, putting himself in a vulnerable position, and was injured on the play.
From that point forward, the Xhekaj brothers seemingly had no interest in playing hockey. They went hunting.
Florian went after Landeskog in the second period and earned himself a 10-minute misconduct. Arber blatantly cross-checked Nazem Kadri in the face. Florian then slashed Landeskog in the arm while he was sitting on the bench. Arber charged and decked Brent Burns from behind, earning himself an ejection.
And just when you thought the nonsense was over, Florian finished the night by slew-footing Svechkov.
At that point, both brothers had been sent to the showers, and the Canadiens had managed to turn a hockey game into an absolute circus.
Two Circus Acts in One Game
But there were actually two circus acts taking place at Ball Arena on Wednesday night.
The first was the Canadiens' performance.
Montreal got embarrassed. A 6-0 shutout. No goals, no answers, and very little resistance against an Avalanche team that controlled the game from beginning to end.
That's a circus act in itself.
Then came the second one.
Enter Arber and Florian Xhekaj.
Rather than focus on getting their team back into the game, the brothers seemed more interested in chasing opponents, taking liberties, and settling scores.
The Canadiens were already getting embarrassed on the scoreboard. The Xhekaj brothers made sure they were embarrassed in just about every other way imaginable.
So, at what point do we say enough is enough? At what point does this kind of behavior warrant something more than a relatively insignificant fine?
Apparently, not this time.
And now Gary Bettman has some questions to answer.
This isn't the first time Bettman has found himself on the wrong side of the player safety debate.
Back in April 2023, the NHL Commissioner made headlines after telling NPR that he didn't believe there was any documented scientific study showing that elements of the game could result in chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).
Researchers at Boston University's CTE Center have challenged that position. Furthermore, researchers from that same institution also examined the donated brain of the late Chris Simon, a former NHL enforcer who died by suicide in April 2025. He was diagnosed with stage 3 CTE.
And that's the problem right there. Player safety isn't a new issue for the NHL or Bettman. Yet here we are, still questioning whether the league is doing enough to protect its players or, at the very least, whether it cares all.
If they do, they're doing a lousy job of showing it. The NHL gets a flat F on the report card.
The NHL Had the Authority to Do More
As we mentioned in our previous report, Rule 52.1 of the NHL's Collective Bargaining Agreement does not prescribe specific fines or suspensions for slew-footing. However, supplementary discipline can still be applied at the Commissioner's discretion.
Rule 28 also addresses the Commissioner's authority to impose supplementary discipline:
"In addition to the automatic fines and/or suspensions imposed under these rules, the Commissioner may, at his discretion, investigate any incident that occurs in connection with any Pre-season, Exhibition, League or Playoff game and may assess additional fines and/or suspensions for any offense committed during the course of a game or any aftermath thereof by a player, goalkeeper, Trainer, Manager, Coach or non-playing Club personnel or Club executive, whether or not such offense has been penalized by the Referee.
"If an investigation is requested by a Club or by the League on its own initiative, it must be initiated within twenty-four (24) hours following the completion of the game in which the incident occurred."
In other words, the Commissioner has the authority to step in and impose additional discipline.
The Department of Player Safety acknowledged that the play was dangerous. And considering everything that happened throughout Wednesday night's game, this wasn't exactly an isolated incident.
The brothers repeatedly engaged in dangerous and unnecessary behavior, seemingly more interested in revenge than playing hockey.
And the league decided $2,426.98 was enough?
For context, that fine represents approximately 0.27 percent of Xhekaj's $891,667 salary this season.
Some may argue that Xhekaj is a first-time offender and deserves some leniency. That shouldn't matter.
Just look at what happened in December 2021, when then-Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza was suspended for six games without pay for kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk in the head, sending him into next week — literally. Pionk was placed in concussion protocol.
The league clearly had no problem handing down a lengthy suspension in that case. So what's changed? League revenues?
No one should get a free pass, regardless of whether they have a clean disciplinary history or a lengthy one.
That's hardly a punishment.
This sends a terrible message. If the NHL isn't willing to impose meaningful consequences for dangerous behavior, what exactly is supposed to stop players from crossing the line?
Eventually, someone is going to take things too far. Someone is going to get seriously hurt.
If the NHL doesn't actually intend to take player safety seriously, perhaps it should reconsider the name of the department responsible for enforcing it.
Call it the Department of Player Optics. At least then the name would better reflect the impression the league is giving its fans.
A one-game suspension would have shown some semblance of accountability. Instead, the NHL handed down a fine that amounts to little more than a slap on the wrist.
The league had an opportunity to make a statement.
It chose not to.
And that's simply unacceptable.
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