The Avalanche right now are like a finely tuned race car. Every gear is operating at full capacity, and no matter the course, they’re ready for the challenge. In hockey terms, that translates to depth. Consider this: Colorado has scored 94 goals this season, and their top three scorers — Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas, and Cale Makar — have combined for 40 of those goals, roughly 42 percent of the total. That’s a healthy balance. If a team’s premier players are producing more than half of its goals, concerns about being top-heavy start to emerge. While the Avalanche certainly boast a trio of generational talents, they are not carrying the team alone; their contributions are significant but proportionate, thanks to the remarkable depth across the roster.