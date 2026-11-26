Colorado Avalanche
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Season’s Beatings: The Xhekaj Brothers’ Circus Act Was an Embarrassment for Montreal
Landeskog reacts to the pandemonium.
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy - Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 5:19 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 5:19 PM
Updated Nov 26, 2026 5:34 PM
The Montreal Canadiens’ matchup against the Colorado Avalanche turned into an embarrassing sideshow, as Arber and Florian Xhekaj repeatedly crossed the line between physical hockey and reckless nonsense.
DENVER — Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and Season's Greetings! Or, I guess, if you're the Xhekaj brothers, they decided that Season's Beatings was a little more appropriate.
Last night was cursed from the opening puck drop. In fact, the trouble started before the game even began, when the medical tent on the lower level at Ball Arena was put to use. I was told someone had tripped over lasagna and taken a pretty nasty spill.
And then there was the actual hockey game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Montreal Canadiens.
6-0. Back-to-back shutouts and three straight on home ice. An outstanding performance on both sides of the puck. Mackenzie Blackwood is now 10-2-1, with a 2.23 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage, and two shutouts over his last 13 starts.
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We should be talking about the Avalanche's performance as a whole. We should be talking about the defensive effort, the offensive execution, and another outstanding performance from Blackwood.
Instead, we're talking about the sheer embarrassment that was the Xhekaj brothers.
Let's start with how this whole thing began.
Kaiden Guhle lays a hard check on Gabe Landeskog. Landeskog responds the way you'd expect an NHL player to respond: he goes back and gets his man. Was Landeskog trying to knock Guhle out of the game? No. Guhle was in the corner, looked up, saw Landeskog coming, and turned his back to the play.
That's not smart. In fact, doing that generally puts you in an even more vulnerable position.
Here's something that sometimes gets lost in these conversations: hockey is a physical sport. A good chunk of the game is combat. It's a sport where players are constantly putting themselves in physical confrontations, and, to a certain extent, it's a self-policed environment.
Think about boxing or MMA. In virtually any combat sport where you're expected to defend yourself, turning your back on your opponent is going to get you admonished by the referee. You're expected to protect yourself. In hockey, there's no referee stepping in to protect you when you're engaged in a physical battle. You're largely on your own.
That doesn't mean players should get a free pass to make dangerous hits, nor does it mean the player delivering the check bears no responsibility for his actions. But we also can't put 100 percent of the responsibility on the player making contact. At some point, the player receiving the hit has a responsibility to protect himself, too.
Guhle put himself in an incredibly vulnerable position by turning his back to Landeskog. Unfortunately, that's part of the reality of playing a physical game like hockey.
This is an incredibly fast game. Players don't have the luxury of hitting pause on a video game, rewinding the play, and reconsidering their decisions. Things happen quickly.
But from that point forward, the Xhekaj brothers, Arber and Florian, apparently decided they weren't interested in playing hockey anymore.
No offense. No defense. Just penalties, putting their own team in difficult situations, and seemingly trying to injure everyone in sight.
Florian Xhekaj can't get Landeskog to fight, so he earns himself a 10-minute misconduct and leaves his team shorthanded late in the second period. Devon Toews makes them pay with a power play goal.
Then Arber Xhekaj apparently decides, to hell with playing hockey. I'm just going to chase Martin Necas around for my entire shift because he had the audacity to take a shot on my goaltender, Jacob Fowler.
Meanwhile, while Xhekaj is busy hunting Necas, Toews sneaks into the offensive zone and redirects a shot past Fowler.
That's two goals in one minute and 34 seconds, largely because the Xhekaj brothers decided that whatever they were doing was more important than actually playing hockey.
Now, put yourself in Martin St. Louis's shoes. You're a Hall of Famer, a former Stanley Cup champion, and someone who has long been revered throughout the hockey community for his class, professionalism, and understanding of the game.
At this point, wouldn't you pull the Xhekaj brothers aside and have a conversation?
Something along the lines of: "Hey, guys. We look like idiots right now. Let's get our heads back in the game. Let's show some pride, make some plays, and start looking like the Montreal Canadiens again. This is an Original Six franchise. There's a certain standard that comes with wearing that sweater. Let's act like it."
No. That's not what happened.
Early in the third period, Arber Xhekaj pretty blatantly cross-checks Nazem Kadri in the face. After watching the replay, it was fairly obvious that the contact was intentional. The officials should have sent Xhekaj to the showers right then and there, ending his night before things could get any worse.
And that would have spared us the next incident, which came just 13 minutes later, when Xhekaj decided he was going to bulldoze Brent Burns from behind. That earned him an early trip to the showers, as he was tossed from the game. Kadri also received a misconduct after getting involved and piling on Xhekaj, which, frankly, was completely merited.
Brent Burns? Seriously? That's your target?
A guy who's respected across the league and is closing in on becoming the all-time leader in consecutive games played? That's who you decide to take a run at?
And some of us thought that was finally the end of it.
Nope. Wrong. Big time.
Florian Xhekaj apparently decided he wanted to get in on the action one last time, slew-footing Fedor Svechkov and sending him crashing into the boards.
And with that, the Xhekaj brothers put the finishing touches on one of the most embarrassing performances by an NHL team in recent memory.
What Happens Next? The NHL Department of Player Safety Needs to Step In
The NHL Department of Player Safety has been criticized lately for not being tough enough when it comes to disciplining dangerous behavior. Sometimes that criticism is warranted, and other times it isn't. But this is exactly the kind of situation where the league needs to demonstrate that it takes player safety seriously.
Under the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), player fines are generally calculated based on a percentage of one day's salary, with a maximum fine of $5,000 for certain offenses.
For example, Gabe Landeskog was recently fined $5,000 for cross-checking Logan Cooley. Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard, who has a considerably lower salary, was fined $2,448.45 for high-sticking Cody Glass.
Arber Xhekaj has previously been fined three times in his NHL career: twice for unsportsmanlike conduct and once for roughing.
The cross-check to Kadri's face could cost him another $5,000, and quite frankly, it should. Then there's the blatant hit from behind on Burns. I would be surprised if he escaped supplemental discipline, especially considering that both incidents happened in the same period, let alone the same game.
Florian Xhekaj could also spend some time on the shelf.
According to Rule 52.1 of the CBA, there are no specifically prescribed fines or suspensions for slew-footing. However, supplementary discipline can still be applied at the Commissioner's discretion.
Rule 28 also addresses the Commissioner's authority to impose supplementary discipline:
In addition to the automatic fines and/or suspensions imposed under these rules, the Commissioner may, at his discretion, investigate any incident that occurs in connection with any Pre-season, Exhibition, League or Playoff game and may assess additional fines and/or suspensions for any offense committed during the course of a game or any aftermath thereof by a player, goalkeeper, Trainer, Manager, Coach or non-playing Club personnel or Club executive, whether or not such offense has been penalized by the Referee.
If an investigation is requested by a Club or by the League on its own initiative, it must be initiated within twenty-four (24) hours following the completion of the game in which the incident occurred.
In other words, Gary Bettman, the NHL Commissioner, has the authority to step in and impose additional discipline. Given everything that transpired, this could be on the radar.
Don't be surprised if both brothers find themselves suspended.
The Department of Player Safety has been criticized in the past for not taking these situations seriously enough. There's no better time than the present to demonstrate that the league is willing to hold players accountable.
What happened in Colorado wasn't even acceptable in beer league hockey. At some point, players have to understand that being physical and being reckless are two entirely different things.
The NHL has a responsibility to protect its players. If the league doesn't step in and make an example of this kind of behavior, it risks setting a pretty poor precedent for future games.
There's a difference between playing hard-nosed hockey and turning a game into a sideshow. The Xhekaj brothers crossed that line repeatedly.
And the Montreal Canadiens should be embarrassed.
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