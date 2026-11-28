Colorado Avalanche
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The Avalanche Found Another Gear When It Mattered Most
Nick Wosika - Imagn Images
Nick Wosika - Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 5:53 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 5:53 PM
Updated Nov 28, 2026 6:07 PM
Down three goals and missing several key players, the Colorado Avalanche refused to fold, delivering a stunning comeback victory over the Central Division-leading Minnesota Wild and proving why this team should never be counted out.
For 40 minutes, the Colorado Avalanche looked like a team running out of answers. Down several key players and struggling to find their footing against one of the NHL’s toughest teams, the Avs appeared destined for a disappointing night. Instead, they delivered one of their most impressive performances of the season.
The Avalanche were already without Nathan MacKinnon, Josh Manson and, in a development announced just moments before puck drop, Martin Necas, who was ruled out with an upper-body injury.
That's nearly an entire top line and a significant piece of their defense missing from action. When both MacKinnon and Makar were initially sidelined with injuries, head coach Jared Bednar made it clear that the rest of the roster would have to shoulder more responsibility and find ways to step up.
“When I think about those two guys, it’s like every matchup, they take it on. Now someone else has to be able to step up and do that,” he told reporters.
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And for much of the time since MacKinnon was injured against the Ottawa Senators earlier this month, the Avalanche have answered that challenge with a number of statement performances. From their two wins over the Montreal Canadiens to the way they battled back to force overtime against Ottawa, there have been plenty of encouraging signs.
But Friday night was something different. Something special.
The Avalanche found themselves down 3-0 past the halfway point of the third period. Just when they needed someone to step up, everyone answered the call.
Devon Toews, who scored just three goals all of last season, continued his remarkable offensive stretch, scoring his third goal in two games. He ripped a wrist shot from the right circle past Minnesota goaltender Jesper Wallstedt during a 4-on-4 situation, with the Avalanche having pulled Mackenzie Blackwood for the extra attacker.
This season, it hasn’t always been about the stars for Colorado. It’s been about the players you least expect to go on historic runs, the ones who have found ways to make an impact when the team needs them most.
Like late heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano, who famously charged forward like a bull for the entirety of his boxing career, the Avalanche just kept coming. And coming. And coming.
Artturi Lehkonen has been on a tear of his own, much like Toews. He scored 21 goals all of last season, but this year, he leads the Avalanche in that category. In fact, Lehkonen was already putting together an impressive campaign before MacKinnon’s injury.
He added to his team-leading total when he tipped a perfectly placed wrist shot from Cale Makar past Wallstedt, pulling Colorado within one with just 3:59 remaining in regulation. Once again, the Avalanche had the extra attacker on the ice, and once again, they made it count.
Then came T.J. Hughes.
Hughes sealed the comeback when he unleashed a blistering shot from the slot, sending a knuckle puck past Wallstedt to tie the game at three. We’ve been talking about Hughes for a while now, from his playmaking ability to the elite passing skills he’s beginning to showcase. But critics have had one gripe since his NHL debut: “He’s not a finisher.”
Well, Hughes put that criticism to bed with one thunderous shot.
And then there was Mackenzie Blackwood. Never exactly known as a shootout specialist, Blackwood stopped every Minnesota shooter he faced before Makar closed the curtain in the fourth round with a beautiful deke and finish to give Colorado a 4-3 victory.
This is what happens when you have a locker room that is truly united. Players get along with one another. They play for one another, fight for one another, motivate one another and hold each other accountable. Most importantly, they don’t allow a teammate to get down on himself over one mistake.
Minnesota entered Friday’s matchup as the Central Division leader. The Avalanche weren’t expected to win this game. And after two periods, they looked every bit like a team headed for a loss, if not a blowout.
Instead, they fought back.
Perhaps the criticism surrounding Colorado’s supposed lack of depth was misplaced all along. Because when a team can erase a three-goal deficit against one of the most dangerous teams in the NHL, while missing so many key pieces, it says something about the character and resilience inside that locker room.
The Avalanche have made one thing clear: Don’t ever count them out.
Colorado will get another opportunity to prove it Saturday night when it takes on Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT.
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