Colorado Avalanche
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There Must Be Something About No. 13: Avalanche Complete Incredible Comeback Against Wild
Nick Wosika - Imagn Images
Nick Wosika - Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 2:17 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 2:17 AM
The Colorado Avalanche erased a three-goal deficit with three late goals, including T.J. Hughes' clutch equalizer, before Cale Makar delivered the shootout winner in a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Wild.
There must be something about No. 13.
Last season, former Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin, who wore No. 13 during Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup championship run, delivered a late equalizer against the Dallas Stars with just 15 seconds remaining. The Avalanche went on to win 4-3 in a shootout, snapping Dallas’ franchise-record 10-game winning streak.
On Friday, Colorado got another memorable moment from the player wearing No. 13. This time, it was T.J. Hughes.
Now skating for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nichushkin has passed the number along to Hughes, who came through when the Avalanche needed him most. Trailing the Minnesota Wild 3-2 with 59.4 seconds left in regulation, Hughes intercepted an attempted clearance and fired the puck past Jesper Wallstedt to complete Colorado’s improbable rally and force overtime.
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Cale Makar provided the finishing touch in the shootout, beating Wallstedt with a gorgeous, top-shelf wrist shot in the fourth round to seal a 4-3 Avalanche victory.
For much of the afternoon, Colorado looked like it was headed for a frustrating loss. Instead, the Avalanche erased a three-goal deficit with an extraordinary late push, scoring three times with the extra attacker to steal two points from one of the league's top teams.
What Happened
Colorado was still searching for answers late in the third period, trailing 3-0 with 6:23 remaining when Devon Toews finally got the Avalanche on the board.
Toews, who has been an offensive catalyst from the blue line, scored for the third time in two days, taking advantage of the extra attacker to give Colorado a much-needed spark.
The Avalanche weren't finished.
Artturi Lehkonen brought Colorado within one at the 3:59 mark, also scoring with the goalie pulled. It was the Finnish forward's 17th goal of the season, extending his team lead.
Lehkonen is putting together an impressive start to the campaign. After scoring 21 goals in 70 games last season, he already has 17 through 25 games in 2026-27. He has also recorded six points (three goals, three assists) over his last five contests.
Then came Hughes' late-game heroics, completing a comeback that seemed almost impossible just minutes earlier.
Colorado Wins Despite Wounded Core
The Avalanche entered Friday's matchup without Nathan MacKinnon, who is expected to miss 12 weeks with an injury. They also lost Martin Necas, who was a late scratch after participating in pregame warmups.
Necas was dealing with an upper-body issue and remained under evaluation, leaving his availability moving forward uncertain.
His absence was particularly notable given the circumstances. Colorado had already been forced to navigate the lineup without its superstar center, and losing another major offensive contributor threatened to make an already difficult matchup even tougher.
The Avalanche struggled to generate much momentum for large portions of the game. But their late surge demonstrated the kind of resilience that has helped them remain competitive despite missing key pieces.
Defensive Issues
As impressive as the comeback was, the Avalanche will have plenty to clean up before their next game.
Turnovers and defensive breakdowns gave Minnesota opportunities throughout the afternoon. Colorado was too often caught reaching for the puck rather than establishing body position and limiting the Wild's time and space.
Those mistakes were particularly costly on Minnesota's opening goal, when Nicolas Roy lost possession near the defensive blue line. Matt Boldy collected the puck and found Joel Eriksson Ek entering the play. Colorado's defenders failed to contain Eriksson Ek, who finished the opportunity.
The Wild capitalized on similar defensive lapses later in the game.
With MacKinnon sidelined and the possibility of Necas missing additional time, Colorado cannot afford to give opponents easy scoring chances. The offensive firepower might be diminished, making disciplined defensive play even more important.
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