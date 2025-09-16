What’s Ahead for Samuel Girard and the Colorado Avalanche This Season?

Heading into the offseason and examining the defense pairings, Samuel Girard's name has stood out to many fans and insiders as one that could or should be moved. Based on his cap hit and recent play, what should the Avalanche do this season with Girard?

Girard finished with three goals and 21 assists in 73 regular-season games this past season. He averaged 20:51 minutes of ice time per game, ranking him third among defensemen on the team, behind Cale Makar and Devon Toews. Additionally, he averaged 26.8 shifts per game, which was the second-most on the team, just behind Devon Toews, who averaged 27.6 shifts. He also ranked second in blocked shots on the team with 111, only trailing Makar’s 128.

The most significant factor in the Girard conversation is his $5 million cap hit for the upcoming two seasons. He is going to want a payday for his next contract. With a lot of defensemen in the NHL now getting their pay and the cap increasing drastically in the coming years, now is the time when many players across the NHL are going to want an increase on their next contract.

Josh Manson signed an extension that came out of nowhere and took slightly less than what he is making now, so could that be in the realm for Girard? I don’t think so, and that is going to be an issue with talks next season when he's up for a contract extension. It doesn't help that the exact season when he is eligible for a contract extension is also the season when Makar is eligible for a contract extension. Makar, without a doubt, is going to take top priority over Girard in making sure this deal is done before free agency.

The cap hit of $5 million and the extra year on the contract do make it a significant contract to move if decided upon, as every team is looking for a defenseman that can play 17-20 minutes on the night and the penalty kill as well, so the question is/was, why should the Avalanche trade him? That's where Ryan Lindgren came into play last season.

Acquired from the New York Rangers, Lindgren was to be the “Girard” replacer, someone who might sacrifice some offense for more defense and on a cheaper contract. In the days leading up to July 1st, the start of free agency, the Avalanche attempted to re-sign Lindgren before he became an unrestricted free agent, but were unsuccessful. He ultimately signed with the Seattle Kraken on a four-year, $18 million deal.

Lindgren was brought in ahead of the trade deadline and became the second-most-used left-shot defenseman behind Devon Toews, playing in various roles such as the penalty kill and different pairings. So, where does that leave Girard? Were they considering pairing him with Sam Malinski on the third defense line? However, instead of signing Lindgren, they signed Brent Burns to a one-year deal. This means Girard is now one of only two left-handed defensemen on the roster, which forces someone to play on the right side in a situation that may be uncomfortable for them.

Last year, Girard was the only defenseman, aside from the top pair, to average more than 20 minutes on the ice per game during the regular season. However, the playoffs told a different story. In the first two games, Girard played on the third pair alongside Erik Johnson and was ranked fifth in time on ice. During the following five games, he was paired with Josh Manson on the second line but often logged fewer minutes than Lindgren.

The Avalanche appears to view his role as diminished compared to previous years, which leads many to believe they are still exploring trade options for him. If they were reluctant to keep Charlie Coyle in a third-line role at his salary, it's hard to imagine them retaining Girard at $5 million while having him play a career-low of just 17 minutes per game, as he did in the seven-game series loss to Dallas.

Have the Colorado Avalanche Improved Their Bottom-Six Lineup Enough?

With Brock Nelson signing his extension this summer, the top six is basically set to start the season and, on paper, has looked its best since the 2021-22 championship season. However, is the bottom six deep enough? There haven't been any signings in free agency; instead, there have been re-signings. With Logan O’Connor out to start the season , does the bottom-six need more work to be done before the season begins?

If Girard were to be traded, the Avalanche have enough players to fill out the defense before needing to make a trade or sign someone else. Malinski finished the season strong and is looking to continue on his past season, as he's a pending UFA next summer. Keaton Middleton and Wyatt Aamodt, who came up from the Colorado Eagles in the AHL, both saw playing time. If needed in a pinch, they are suitable bottom-pairing players that can crunch minutes.

It doesn't help his case now as recently it's being reported that he has sustained an injury during training camp. He was out seen in a non-contact jersey practicing, under close contact from the trainers. Granted there is still some time until the season starts and there is no official reporting of what he's dealing with but defiantly something to watch out for.

Depending on whether they trade Girard, it could be a good old-fashioned “hockey trade,” and they swap Girard for another player who could be in a similar situation and need a change of scenery. The Avalanche are in win-now mode, so trading for prospects and picks would likely be to flip those assets for another bigger defenseman that could be on the market.

Avalanche’s “Lumber Yard” Set to Dominate 2025-26