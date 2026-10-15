Blue Jackets Must Respond To Rick Bowness' Fiery Call-Out
Oct 15, 2026 1:29 AM
The Blue Jackets need to bounce back.
The Columbus Blue Jackets' early-season struggles continued against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
The Blue Jackets lost to the Panthers by a 7-3 final score after exiting the first period with a 1-0 lead. Following the game, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness understandably called out the team for their poor play.
"You gotta believe that performance will embarrass them enough to stop this, right?" Bowness said. "Because if they're not embarrassed by that, we don't want them on the team. It's as simple as that."
Bowness sent a clear message to the Blue Jackets following their loss, and it is easy to understand why. The Blue Jackets had a brutal night, and they must now respond to Bowness' message because of it.
While this was a bad loss for the Blue Jackets, they still have plenty of time left this season to turn things around. Perhaps this kind of loss and Bowness' powerful post-game message could spark the Blue Jackets to bounce back.
If these kinds of games continue to happen for the Blue Jackets, it will be a long season in Columbus. It will be interesting to see if Columbus can regroup immediately after this loss and Bowness' fair comments from here.
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