Columbus is 31-24-1-3 Overall, and 17-13-0 all-time at Nationwide Arena.

The Jackets lost to New Jersey 3-2 on Monday.

The road team in the series has earned points in nine of the past 12 meetings overall (8-3-1) after the visiting team won each matchup during the 2025-26 season series.

Six of the past 10 matchups between the clubs at Nationwide Arena have been decided by a single goal.

The winning team has scored four-plus goals in 10 of the last 17 meetings overall since Jan. 8, 2022.

Columbus has scored a power play goal in five of their past nine against the Devils at Nationwide Arena (5-of-27, 18.5 pct.).

The Jackets are 27-of-33 (81.8 pct.) on the penalty kill in their last 16 contests against the Devils at Nationwide Arena.