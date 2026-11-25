Columbus Blue Jackets
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Columbus Blue Jackets (18 pts) vs. New Jersey Devils (32 pts) Game Preview
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 1:34 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 1:34 PM
Columbus is 31-24-1-3 Overall, and 17-13-0 all-time at Nationwide Arena.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7:00 PM at the Nationwide Arena.
New Jersey Devils - 16-8-0 - 32 Points - Won 1 - 2nd in the Metro
- Devils Road Record - 6-5-0 (12 pts.)
Columbus Blue Jackets - 9-13-0 - 16 Points - Lost 1 - 7th in the Metro
Related stories
- Blue Jackets Home Record - 6-6-0 (12 pts.)
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Zach Werenski has 4-9-13 in 28 career GP vs. NJD, with assists in 3-straight games against the club (0-4-4).
- Charlie Coyle has 4-11-15 in 39 career games against New Jersey and is riding a four- game points streak (3-3-6) after scoring on Monday against the Devils.
- Matthew Knies has goals in two of his past three games against New Jersey (2-0-2).
- Valeri Nichushkin has notched 4-8-12 with points in 10 of his 14 career games played against the Devils and has 2-5-7 in his past eight matchups.
- Cole Sillinger has tallied assists in three of his past four contests against New Jersey (0-3-3) and has 1-6-7 in 16 career matchups.
- Ivan Provorov has 5-18-23 with six multi-point performances in 43 career matchups with New Jersey, including posting 3-11-14 in 21 career home games against the Devils.
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 19.6% - 24th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 73.8% - 22nd in the NHL
- Goals For - 54 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 71 - 14th in the NHL
Devils Stats
- Power Play - 19.2% - 26th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 65.5% - 30th in the NHL
- Goals For - 90 - 4th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 75 - 19th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Devils
- Columbus is 31-24-1-3 Overall, and 17-13-0 all-time at Nationwide Arena.
- The Jackets lost to New Jersey 3-2 on Monday.
- The road team in the series has earned points in nine of the past 12 meetings overall (8-3-1) after the visiting team won each matchup during the 2025-26 season series.
- Six of the past 10 matchups between the clubs at Nationwide Arena have been decided by a single goal.
- The winning team has scored four-plus goals in 10 of the last 17 meetings overall since Jan. 8, 2022.
- Columbus has scored a power play goal in five of their past nine against the Devils at Nationwide Arena (5-of-27, 18.5 pct.).
- The Jackets are 27-of-33 (81.8 pct.) on the penalty kill in their last 16 contests against the Devils at Nationwide Arena.
- The Blue Jackets hold a 5-3 edge in overtime games in the all-time series.
Who To Watch For The Devils
- Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 10 goals, 20 assists, and 30 points.
- Jesper Bratt has 22 points.
- Goalie Connor Hellebuyck is 8-1-0 with a SV% of .898. He beat the CBJ on Monday.
- Jake Allen is 6-5-0 with a SV% of .873. He last started on 11-10. But he came in for Hellebuyck in relief on 11-21.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Conor Garland - Upper Body Injury - IR - 7 Games Missed - No timeline for a return.
- Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body Injury - IR - No Timeline for a return.
- Sean Monahan - Lower Body Injury - 4 Game Missed - Considered Day to day
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 55
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
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