Columbus Blue Jackets
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Columbus Blue Jackets (19 pts) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21 pts) Game Preview
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn
Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn
Nov 27, 2026 1:30 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 1:30 PM
Columbus is 50-52-1-15 overall, and 28-24-1-7 all-time at Nationwide Arena.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are back at home to face the Detroit Red Wings today at 3:00 PM at the Nationwide Arena.
Detroit Red Wings - 9-12-3 - 21 Points - Won 1 - 7th in the Atlantic
- Red Wings Road Record - 4-5-2 (10 pts)
Columbus Blue Jackets - 9-13-1 - 19 Points - OTL 1 - 7th in the Metro
Related stories
- Blue Jackets Home Record - 6-6-1 (13 pts)
Player Notes Per CBJ PR
- Adam Fantilli has points in 7 straight games vs. Detroit (6-2-8) with goals in 4 consecutive games (5-0-5).
- Zach Werenski has recorded 6-21-27 with nine multi-point games in 28 career games. He has had assists and multiple points in four straight games (2-7-9) and points in nine of his last 10 (5-15-20, 7 multi-point efforts) and has a seven-game home points streak vs. the Red Wings (3-11-14, 5 multi-point performances).
- Kent Johnson has notched 3-3-6 in 10 career games against Detroit and has 2-2-4 in his last five games against the club, including points in consecutive home games (1-1-2).
- Matthew Knies has 3-3-6 in 11 career matchups against the Red Wings and has points in three of his past five against the club (2-3-5).
- Valeri Nichushkin has notched 4-5-9 in 15 career contests, including points in six of his past seven games against Detroit (3-3-6).
- Sean Monahan has 6-14-20 in 24 career games, including points in four of his last six overall (1-5-6) as well as consecutive home games (1-3-4).
Blue Jackets Stats
- Power Play - 18.2% - 27th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 73.4% - 22nd in the NHL
- Goals For - 56 - 32nd in the NHL
- Goals Against - 73 - 12th in the NHL
Red Wings Stats
- Power Play - 21.2% - 19th in the NHL
- Penalty Kill - 71.6% - 28th in the NHL
- Goals For - 63 - 30th in the NHL
- Goals Against - 70 - 10th in the NHL
Series History vs. The Red Wings
- Columbus is 50-52-1-15 overall, and 28-24-1-7 all-time at Nationwide Arena.
- The CBJ went 2-0-1 in 2025-26.
- Columbus has earned points in five-straight games against Detroit (4-0-1) and six of the past seven overall (4-1-2).
- The Blue Jackets are 31-13-5 against the Red Wings since the 2012-13 season (.684 points pct.).
- Each game of the 2025-26 series was decided after regulation for the first time in matchup history, giving the Jackets a 17-15 edge (10-7 in shootouts) all-time against the Red Wings in such contests.
- Columbus converted on 7-for-17 power play chances (41.1 pct.) in the past seven meetings of the series and has scored on the man advantage in three straight at Nationwide Arena (4-of-6, 66.7 pct.).
Who To Watch For The Red Wings
- Lucas Raymond leads Detroit with 10 goals and 23 points.
- Moritz leads the Wings with 14 assists.
- Goalie John Gibson is 4-8-1 with a SV% of .862. His last start was on 11-21.
- Former CBJ goalie Daniil Tarasov is 4-4-2 with a SV% of .930. His last start was on 11-25.
Injured Reserve & Other Injuries
- Conor Garland - Upper Body Injury - IR - 7 Games Missed - No timeline for a return.
- Mathieu Olivier - Upper Body Injury - IR - 1 Game Missed - No Timeline for a return. Considered week to week.
- Denton Mateychuk - Upper Body Injury - Day to day.
TOTAL MAN GAMES LOST: 57
How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be simulcast on The Blue Jackets Hockey Network and 97.1 The Fan, with Steve Mears behind the mic doing the play-by-play.
TV: CBJHN - Spectrum HD Ch. 320/1320; IP Ch. 349; Prime Video, Fubo. DirecTV Ch. 660 (streaming), 660-1 (satellite). U-Verse (1735/735)
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