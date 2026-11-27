Adam Fantilli has points in 7 straight games vs. Detroit (6-2-8) with goals in 4 consecutive games (5-0-5).

Zach Werenski has recorded 6-21-27 with nine multi-point games in 28 career games. He has had assists and multiple points in four straight games (2-7-9) and points in nine of his last 10 (5-15-20, 7 multi-point efforts) and has a seven-game home points streak vs. the Red Wings (3-11-14, 5 multi-point performances).

Kent Johnson has notched 3-3-6 in 10 career games against Detroit and has 2-2-4 in his last five games against the club, including points in consecutive home games (1-1-2).

Matthew Knies has 3-3-6 in 11 career matchups against the Red Wings and has points in three of his past five against the club (2-3-5).

Valeri Nichushkin has notched 4-5-9 in 15 career contests, including points in six of his past seven games against Detroit (3-3-6).