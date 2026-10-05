Former Blue Jackets Star Scores First Goal With Maple Leafs
Marchenko has his first goal as a Leaf.
Former Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko had an important moment for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their Saturday game against the Ottawa Senators.
At the 7:06 mark of the second period, Marchenko scored his first goal as a member of the Maple Leafs.
Marchenko's first goal with the Maple Leafs was a good one, too, as he beat Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark with a nice backhander.
While Marchenko's goal gave Toronto a 2-1 lead in the second period, it was not enough. The Maple Leafs gave up two unanswered goals following the former Blue Jackets' goal and lost to Ottawa 3-2.
With his goal against the Senators, Marchenko has one goal one assist in three games so far this season with the Maple Leafs. Matthew Knies, on the other hand, has two goals and four points in just two games so far this season with the Blue Jackets.
In 292 games over four seasons with the Blue Jackets, Marchenko recorded 102 goals, 106 assists, and 208 points.