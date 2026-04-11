On this day in 2015, Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn delivered one of the most dramatic finishes in NHL scoring race history, recording a four-point night (3 goals, 1 assist) against the Nashville Predators to clinch the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer for the 2014–15 season.
Benn’s late-season surge capped off a remarkable year in which he finished with 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games, edging out John Tavares by a single point on the final day of the regular season.
The deciding moment came in the final seconds of the Stars’ 4–1 win, when Benn picked up a secondary assist on Cody Eakin’s goal to move into sole possession of the scoring lead. The performance secured him the first Art Ross Trophy in Dallas Stars franchise history.
In Benn’s 2014–15 season, he played a major role on a high-powered Dallas team, finishing with 35 goals and 52 assists for 87 points. It marked one of the more unique Art Ross wins in recent history, as it was among the lowest totals for a scoring champion in a full NHL season.
Since that breakthrough year, Benn has remained the face of the franchise for the Dallas Stars, serving as captain and a key offensive contributor for over a decade. As of the current season, the 36-year-old continues to play an important role in Dallas’ lineup. In the 2024–25 campaign, he recorded 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points in 80 games while maintaining steady production as a veteran presence.
More recently, Benn has shown he can still impact games in big moments. He continues to contribute offensively, including milestone performances and clutch scoring stretches as Dallas remains a contender in the Western Conference.
From an Art Ross-winning season in 2015 to still producing key moments a decade later, Benn’s legacy with the Stars continues to grow as one of the most important players in franchise history.