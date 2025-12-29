Stars Top Prospect Delivers Sensational Clutch Goal At World Juniors

Emil Hemming has a growing knack for rising to the moment, and on the international stage, the Dallas Stars’ top prospect delivered another snapshot of his immense potential.

With just 19 seconds remaining in regulation, Hemming etched one of the most memorable goals of his young career, tying Finland’s opening-round matchup against Czechia at 1–1 in dramatic fashion. It was his third goal in the last two games, and it came when Finland needed it most.

The play unfolded when Finnish forward Leo Tuuva worked the puck from behind the net, threading an exceptional pass that slipped just over the skate of a Czech defender and landed perfectly in the slot. Hemming wasted no time, snapping a quick shot over the shoulder of the Czech goaltender before the defense could react. The Finnish bench erupted as the clock ticked down, a fitting reward for a player who continues to validate the faith placed in him.

One of the most intriguing names in the Dallas Stars’ prospect pipeline, Hemming has been doing exactly what general manager Jim Nill envisioned when the organization selected him in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft. His performance at the IIHF World Junior Championship has been especially eye-catching.

On Sunday, he was dominant in Finland’s 8–0 rout of Latvia, scoring twice, firing seven shots on goal, and doing so in just 16:28 of ice time. His tournament began more quietly in a 6–2 win over Denmark, where he was held off the scoresheet but still logged over 18 minutes and generated four shots, signaling his growing confidence and responsibility.

Beyond international play, Hemming’s season has been nothing short of impressive. At the junior level, he has piled up 28 points in 17 games in the OHL, showcasing the scoring touch and offensive instincts that have made him such a coveted prospect.

He has also received a brief taste of professional hockey, appearing in five games with the Texas Stars in the AHL. While he has yet to record his first professional point, moments like his late equalizer against Czechia suggest it is only a matter of time before those breakthroughs come.

