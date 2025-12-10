Stars Exploring Blockbuster Deal With Calgary Flames Involving Blake Coleman, Rasmus Andersson

The Dallas Stars have become one of the most active teams in league-wide trade discussions following the loss of top-six winger Tyler Seguin, who recently suffered a potentially season-ending ACL injury. Seguin was placed on long-term injured reserve, creating valuable cap flexibility for a team firmly in its championship window.

Several reports have linked Dallas to forward options around the league with one of the latest notes connecting the Stars to Vancouver Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood. The most eye-catching rumors, however, involve a Canadian club is expected to be one of the busiest sellers this season. The Calgary Flames have reportedly made all of their veterans available, and three names in particular have dominated the conversation with Blake Coleman, Rasmus Andersson, and Calgary’s leading scorer Nazem Kadri.

The Stars have been linked to all three with a recent report from The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta explaining that the Stars have indeed explored the possibility of a significant deal with Calgary. Pagnotta explained that Dallas has a history of taking big swings and that a package built around a top-four defenseman in Andersson and a dependable middle-six forward with playoff experience in Coleman fits both the roster’s needs and the new cap space created by Seguin’s injury.

Kadri has also surfaced in discussions as Dallas would welcome another proven scorer as well as additional depth down the middle. Kadri’s ability to shift to the wing gives him added versatility for the Stars. Acquiring all three players would be extremely difficult given Kadri’s $7 milllion cap hit, although creative financial maneuvering could make it possible if a third team becomes involved to retain salary. Even so, most insiders view a Coleman-Andersson package as the more realistic scenario.

Make Sure You Bookmark THN's Dallas Stars site For The Latest News, Exclusive Interviews, Breakdowns, And So Much More.

Any trade of that magnitude would require meaningful assets going back to Calgary. Dallas still holds its second-round pick in this year’s draft along with both its first and second-round picks next year. Those selections, along with prospects on the rise, are believed to be the primary pieces the Flames would target.

The Stars have reached the Western Conference Final in three straight seasons but have yet to push through to the Stanley Cup Final since 2020. With the championship window still open and Seguin’s injury creating unexpected flexibility, Dallas will almost certainly make a big move to strengthen its lineup for another deep run just like they did last season when completing a blockbuster deal to add superstar Mikko Rantanen.

Stars’ Wyatt Johnston Quietly Emerges As NHL’s Hottest Player, Potential Candidate For Team Canada

Wyatt Johnston ignites the Stars' offense, outscoring league rivals. His scorching streak makes him a dark-horse Team Canada contender.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.