Stars Jersey Sales Break All-Time Records

When Dallas finally revealed their new '99 retro jersey last week, the team knew it would garner plenty of attention and excitement from fans.

No one could have predicted how wildly fans would react, though.

The league and the Stars announced Monday that Black Friday's release of the jersey to the public became the most successful single day of jersey sales not only in franchise history, but in the entire history of the NHL.

The jersey sold almost 25 percent more inventory than any other regular season drop in NHL history, and over 10 percent more than any day in the playoffs, where the league has the most attention on it of any time during the season. In short, the Stars '99 jersey release dominated the release of any other jerseys in history.

There seems to be a unanimous agreement around the league that the design of the jerseys is top-notch and Stars fans have been waiting a long time for the iconic star design to come back. Through the darkest of times in their franchise with some of the most unimaginative jerseys of all time, into the victory green era, the Winter Classic and Reverse Retro designs and into the future with the blackout jersey vibe, the '99 Stanley Cup-winning jersey remained as the most iconic look of the franchise.

Now, the new color scheme takes that design to a new level, and the fans have responded with how popular it already is. The team wore the jerseys on the ice against Utah on Black Friday and again against Ottawa on Sunday, with 10 more appearances scheduled for the rest of the season.

The Stars have lost in the Western Conference Final three times in a row, and maybe this one last ode to their Stanley Cup runs will put them over the hump and give Dallas the long-awaited second Stanley Cup win in franchise history.

