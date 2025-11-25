Stars Release Retro Jersey to Debut on Black Friday

The Dallas Stars are paying homage to their Stanley Cup winning team - and jersey - with their newly released third jersey set to debut against the Utah Mammoth on Black Friday.

It was long rumored that the Stars were working on some sort of retro jersey for this season after the team concluded the run of their previous blackout third jersey at the end of last season. For a while, it looked as if Dallas would debut them much like the Los Angeles Kings did their third jersey - by showing up wearing them on the ice for the first look at them.

The jersey is kind of like a combination of the two reverse retro jerseys released for the 2021 season and the 2022-23 season. It is most closely based off of the 1999 "road" green and black jersey. The Stars wore that iconic jersey as they lifted the Stanley Cup in Buffalo after Brett Hull scored the game-winning goal in the 3rd overtime of Game 6.

The two differences between the new retro jersey and the 1999 version is that the green and black sections are flipped, and the color of the logo has changed from gold to silver. The main part of the new jersey is black, with the iconic star outline dividing the black section from the victory green bottom. For the 1999 jersey, the dark green was the main part while the bottom section was black. The logo is almost identical to the 2022 reverse retro jersey, but with the addition of the Dallas wording at the top.

The Stars released the jersey schedule for the remainder of the year, reserving 12 games to wear the retro kit.

Jerseys will be available to the general public on Black Friday at 5 p.m. CST online and in person at the American Airlines Center.

